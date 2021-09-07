checkAd

Tiziana to Host Investor Call to Discuss Exclusive License Agreement to Evaluate Foralumab, a Novel, Fully Human Anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibody, in Conjunction with Allogeneic CAR T Candidates for Cancer Treatment

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (NASDAQ: TLSA, LSE: TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, September 8, at 4:15 p.m. ET to discuss its recently announced exclusive license agreement to evaluate Foralumab, the Company’s novel, fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, in conjunction with allogenic CAR T candidates for cancer treatment.

Date: Wednesday, September 8, 2021
   
Time: 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time
   
Live Call: +1-877-407-9716 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-493-6779 (International)
   
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146493

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until September 22, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13722965.

About Foralumab

Foralumab (TZLS-401, formerly NI-0401), the only entirely human anti-CD3 mAb, shows reduced release of cytokines as compared to other anti-CD3 mAbs after IV administration in patients with Crohn's disease with decreases in the classic side effects of cytokine release syndrome and improves the overall safety profile of Foralumab. In a humanized mouse model (NOD/SCID IL2γc-/-), it was shown that while targeting the T cell receptor, orally administered Foralumab modulates immune responses of the T cells, enhances regulatory T-cells (Tregs) and thus provides therapeutic benefit in treating inflammatory and autoimmune diseases without the occurrence of potential adverse events usually associated with parenteral mAb therapy (Ogura M. et al., 2017 Clin Immunol 183, 240-246). Based on animal studies, the nasal and oral administration of Foralumab offers the potential for the immunotherapy of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in a safe manner by the induction of Tregs.

