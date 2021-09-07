World-leading experts in artificial island construction will support Ørsted and ATP in bid for the North Sea energy island

The Danish North Sea energy island is a bold and visionary ambition for developing renewable energy at an unprecedented scale and a step change in delivering on Denmark’s and the EU’s carbon emission reduction targets.

That’s why Ørsted, the global leader in offshore wind, and ATP, Denmark’s largest institutional investor, are now bringing in three world-leading industrial construction experts to support Ørsted and ATP’s bid for the North Sea energy island: Aarsleff, Bouygues, and Van Oord.

The three companies bring extensive design and engineering competences as well as vast experience from complex offshore construction projects around the globe. With these partners on board, the Ørsted-ATP consortium has laid the foundation for a successful delivery of the North Sea energy island which will be a hub for renewable energy, create local jobs, and further strengthen Denmark’s strong position as an exporter of renewable energy solutions.

Aarsleff, the Danish specialist in large-scale projects within infrastructure, climate change adaption, and energy, will be leading the construction work. The company was a key construction partner at the Oresund Link that connects Denmark and Sweden, has led several harbour expansion projects in the Nordics, including the ports of Skagen, Frederikshavn, and Stockholm, and has installed 600 foundations for offshore wind turbines at Horns Rev 2 and London Array Offshore Wind Farm, among others. Aarsleff has a long track-record of working in the North Sea, employs 7,200 people, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

Bouygues Travaux Publics, an affiliate of Bouygues Construction, the leader in sustainable construction with 58,700 employees and operations in 60 countries. Bouygues bring in world-leading expertise in designing, building and operating large scale offshore constructions, such as bridges, tunnels, and land reclamations. Bouygues has also constructed many complex and record-breaking projects, including the Monaco Offshore Extension and Paris’ first zero-carbon district. Bouygues is headquartered in Paris, France.