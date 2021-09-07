checkAd

Nokia deploys IP/optical solution to connect NorthC data centers via high-speed Region Connect Ring

Nokia deploys IP/optical solution to connect NorthC data centers via high-speed Region Connect Ring

  • Nokia and partner Infradata to connect 10 regional NorthC data centers in the Netherlands to create a single ‘virtual data center’ in which data, applications, data connections and cloud services are available to customers located in any NorthC data center
  • The Region Connect Ring to deliver the highest level of flexibility and scalability with the lowest latency and response times for cloud-based services and applications

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and Infradata today announced an integrated IP/optical data center interconnect solution for NorthC Datacenters (NorthC), the largest regional data center provider in the Netherlands. The solution creates a single virtual data center that connects 10 NorthC data centers. The high-speed Region Connect Ring enables NorthC to offer its customers fast, scalable and reliable data center interconnection and cloud connectivity.

Nokia’s integrated IP/optical solution combines high performance 7750 Service Routers with high capacity 1830 Photonic Service Switches and network automation. The solution enables NorthC to improve its customers’ data center connectivity speed and reliability by offering Layer 2 IP/MPLS interconnection services between its data centers to meet their bandwidth, latency, and performance needs.

Already deployed is the Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP), a software-defined network automation solution that allows full management of NorthC’s customer connections and data center interconnection. As a result, NorthC can improve response times and reduce service delivery times to hours rather than days so that customers can always operate at full speed, growing and scaling up connectivity as needed.

Mario Hangjas, Senior Director Information Technology for NorthC, said: “Nokia and its partner Infradata have enabled us to implement the best solution for our Region Connect Ring. The digital transformation of the Netherlands economy and the growing role of regions within it means there is a growing demand for local data centers and for high speed, reliable connectivity between regions. The Region Connect Ring allows customers to directly access network and cloud services that are not available in their own region.”

