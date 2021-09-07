checkAd

Ørsted Teams up with ATP, Aarsleff, Bouygues and Van Oord for North Sea Energy Island Bid

(PLX AI) – Ørsted says world-leading experts in artificial island construction will support Ørsted and ATP in bid for the North Sea Energy island.Teams up up with Aarsleff, Bouygues, and Van Oord for bid expected to be submitted in 2023

  • (PLX AI) – Ørsted says world-leading experts in artificial island construction will support Ørsted and ATP in bid for the North Sea Energy island.
  • Teams up up with Aarsleff, Bouygues, and Van Oord for bid expected to be submitted in 2023
