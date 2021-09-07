Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Andritz Gets MDF Production Line Order in Turkey (PLX AI) – Andritz receives follow-up order from Kastamonu Entegre, Turkey, for a new MDF production line.Start-up of the new equipment is planned for the end of 2022



