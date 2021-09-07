Change in the Management Board of AS Tallinna Sadam

Marko Raid, the long-term CFO and member of the management board of AS Tallinna Sadam, will leave the company at his own request as of 16 October 2021. A competition will be organized to find a new CFO / member of the management board.



“Marko's contribution to the development of the company’s financial management and the entire Tallinna Sadam group has been significant and invaluable. The company's financial results have been excellent through time. Under Marko's leadership, Tallinna Sadam also went public in the spring of 2018 and was awarded as the Baltic listed company with the best investor relations in 2021. We thank Marko for his unwavering commitment and wish him all the best in his new challenges," said Aare Tark, chairman of the supervisory board of AS Tallinna Sadam.