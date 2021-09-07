checkAd

Change in the Management Board of AS Tallinna Sadam

Marko Raid, the long-term CFO and member of the management board of AS Tallinna Sadam, will leave the company at his own request as of 16 October 2021. A competition will be organized to find a new CFO / member of the management board.

“Marko's contribution to the development of the company’s financial management and the entire Tallinna Sadam group has been significant and invaluable. The company's financial results have been excellent through time. Under Marko's leadership, Tallinna Sadam also went public in the spring of 2018 and was awarded as the Baltic listed company with the best investor relations in 2021. We thank Marko for his unwavering commitment and wish him all the best in his new challenges," said Aare Tark, chairman of the supervisory board of AS Tallinna Sadam.

Marko Raid has been working for Tallinna Sadam since 1997, fulfilling the role of the company’s CFO since 2006. Raid became a member of the management board in 2015.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5342 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee


 





