DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM TO ENGINEER A NEW HPV VACCINE INITIATED

Vancouver, BC, Canada, September 7th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on ADC therapeutics for cancer targeting with its AccumTM technology and cancer vaccine therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines, is pleased to announce the establishment of a high priority program to develop a novel HPV-targeting vaccine for cervical cancer with it's AccumTM technology.

Currently there are more than 40 types of HPV strains capable of affecting the genital areas, mouth and throat of both males and females. This makes HPV one of the most common sexually transmitted disease worldwide. Just in the USA, 79 million Americans are currently infected with the virus, and 14 million will roughly become newly infected each year according to the center for disease control. Although most people with HPV never develop symptoms or health problems, HPV infections will persist resulting in life-threatening health issues such as genital warts, cervical, oropharyngeal, anal, vulvar, vaginal and penile cancer.



"Even though current HPV vaccines produce high antibody titers, they do not protect against all types of HPV. Additional efforts are therefore required to develop more efficacious vaccines that can not only trigger a good antibody and cellular response but provide in addition an excellent memory response to ensure good long-term protection over at least 20 years post-vaccination" says Mr. Sebastien Plouffe, the CEO of Defence Therapeutics.



"Defence's AccumTM technology is highly versatile and can be applied to any protein for potential enhancement. AccumTM has shown from our past vaccine studies that the use of this platform can design novel protein-based vaccines that will amplify the immune response and can generate amplification in current vaccines," he added.