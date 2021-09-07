DSG is based on the local measurement of electrical conductivity of tissues in real time without X-ray imaging, with a sensor located at the tip of the drilling instrument. Its efficacy was proven by more than 85,000 surgeries across the globe and 17 scientific publications. SpineGuard has entered in 2017 a collaboration with the ISIR (Institut des Systèmes Intelligents et de Robotique) lab of Sorbonne University, CNRS and INSERM, for the application of DSG to surgical robots and the enhancement of their safety, accuracy and autonomy. The experiment which results are announced today consists in detecting the boundary between bone and soft tissues during a vertebral drilling performed by a robot, and in automatically stopping the drilling as the tip reached this limit.

SpineGuard announces today best in class results. After having designed an ex vivo validation protocol that does not involve any animal sacrifice (in-vitro lamb vertebrae model from butcher shop), SpineGuard and ISIR conducted two series of experiments. A first 100 series was used to generate the data necessary to fine-tune the breach detection algorithms. A second 100 series allowed to test the efficacy of the real time guidance of a robot thanks to the DSG technology and the resulting algorithm.

The result is undisputable: 100% success. More precisely, 100% of the drillings stopped within a corridor considered as clinically safe, of 2 millimeters on each side of the interface between bone and soft tissues. This was obtained although the drilling was performed in a totally "blind" fashion, with neither utilization of pre-op nor intra-op imaging. These exceptional outcomes are currently being submitted for scientific publication.

Stephane Bette, Cofounder and Deputy CEO of SpineGuard declares: "These excellent results are the fruit of several years of hand-in-hand collaboration with Sorbonne's ISIR. They present a no-fail profile with no false negatives nor false positives in 100 "blind" drillings. In order to produce these, the DSG data was exploited in real-time by sophisticated algorithms that obviously are patented. Their clinical application is broad across the entire orthopedic field, because they demonstrate in a quantitative manner the potential of our DSG technology to secure robotic drillings and in particular those destined to place implants. Furthermore, the technology is easy to integrate in any robotic surgical platform. In the current context of orthopedic surgery where the robotic assistance has become essential to the sales of implants, the industry players are closely monitoring the technologies that are susceptible to bring direct in-situ real-time feedback to their robotic platforms. We will of course lean on these compelling results in our discussions to create new strategic alliances."