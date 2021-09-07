checkAd

Worldline - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

07.09.2021, 08:30   

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur : Worldline SA
Name and address of the Company : River Ouest
  80 Quai Voltaire
  95870 Bezons
  (code ISIN FR 0011981968)


Date d’arrêté des informations



Declaration date 		Nombre total d’actions composant le capital



Total number of shares 		Nombre total de droits de vote





Total number of voting rights
31/08/2021

 280 467 970 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 317 629 642

Number of theoretical voting rights : 317,629,642
280,467,970

* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote

** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights

 

Attachment





