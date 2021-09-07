checkAd

Vestjysk Bank A/S has signed a loan agreement for DKK 140 million in Senior Non-Preferred Debt

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 08:30  |  25   |   |   

Vestjysk Bank A/S has signed a loan agreement for DKK 140 million in Senior Non-Preferred Debt with a value date of 7 September 2021.

The loan has a term of four years with optional prepayment after three years at the earliest, subject to prior permission from the Danish FSA. The loan carries a floating semi-annual coupon rate of CIBOR6 plus a credit spread of 170 bps.

The loan agreement is a step in the ongoing optimisation of Vestjysk Bank’s capital structure.

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO, on tel. (+45) 96 63 21 04.

Vestjysk Bank A/S


 Kim Duus                                          Jan Ulsø Madsen
Chairman                                          CEO



Vestjysk Bank A/S
Industrivej Syd 13C
DK-7400 Herning
Tel.: +45 96 63 20 00

CVR no. 34 63 13 28

www.vestjyskbank.dk





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vestjysk Bank A/S has signed a loan agreement for DKK 140 million in Senior Non-Preferred Debt Vestjysk Bank A/S has signed a loan agreement for DKK 140 million in Senior Non-Preferred Debt with a value date of 7 September 2021. The loan has a term of four years with optional prepayment after three years at the earliest, subject to prior …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RCI Banque: 2021 Half-yearly Financial Report has been made available
STMicroelectronics Announces Mass-Market Availability of ST4SIM GSMA-compliant eSIMs for M2M ...
Capgemini Press release// Capgemini becomes Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and ...
The DIAC "Half-Year Financial Report 2021”  has been made available is now available
Ahold Delhaize announces changes in the bol.com Management Board
Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data August 2021
Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB
ICG: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS
ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at EURETINA 2021
DIAC S.A.: Half-year Financial Report 2021
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...