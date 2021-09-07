checkAd

Carrefour Decision of the Board of Directors

07.09.2021   

The Carrefour (Paris:CA) Board of Directors takes note of the resignation of Alexandre Arnault and Nicolas Bazire and co-opts Arthur Sadoun as a new director.

During its meeting of September 7, 2021, the Carrefour Board of Directors:

- on the one hand, acknowledged the resignation of Mr Alexandre Arnault and Mr Nicolas Bazire,
- on the other hand, following the recommendation of its Governance Committee, decided to co-opt Mr Arthur Sadoun, as an independent member, for the remainder of Mr Nicolas Bazire's term, i.e. until the end of the Shareholders’ Meeting called to rule on the accounts for the 2023 financial year.

This co-option will be submitted for ratification at the next Carrefour Shareholders’ Meeting.

Mr Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and CEO of the Carrefour group, said: “The Board of Directors has taken note of the resignation of Alexandre Arnault and Nicolas Bazire and has co-opted Arthur Sadoun as a new director. I would like to warmly thank Alexandre Arnault and Nicolas Bazire for their active contribution to the work of the Board and for their essential contribution to the transformation of the group. I am delighted by the addition to the board of Arthur Sadoun, whose international profile, experience in business transformation and digital expertise will be valuable assets to accelerate the execution of our strategic plan.”

Biography:
Arthur Sadoun, 50, is Chairman & CEO of Publicis Groupe, the world’s third largest communications group.
Arthur began his career in Chile, founding his own advertising agency which he later sold to BBDO/ Chile.

Returning to France in 1997, he joined the TBWA network (Omnicom Group) as International Director of Strategic Planning and was appointed CEO of TBWA/Paris in 2003. Under his management and for four consecutive years, TBWA/Paris received the ‘Agency of the Year’ award at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

At the end of 2006, Arthur Sadoun was named CEO of Publicis Conseil, the flagship agency of Publicis Groupe founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet and previously presided over by Maurice Lévy.

In April 2011, he was appointed Managing Director of Publicis Worldwide, the global network of Publicis creative agencies, before being named Chief Executive Officer of the network in October 2013. In December 2015, he was named CEO of Publicis Communications, Publicis Groupe’s creative hub comprising Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis Worldwide, BBH, MSLGROUP and Prodigious networks.

Arthur became Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe on June 1, 2017, making him the 3rd leader of the Groupe in its 91-year history, following in the footsteps of Maurice Lévy, and founder Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet. Since then, Arthur has accelerated on the digital transformation initiated by Maurice Lévy, notably through the biggest acquisition the industry has ever seen with Epsilon, a leader in data and technology. As a result, the Groupe has seen a strong run of new business wins, putting Publicis at the head of industry rankings over the past 3 years.

Arthur graduated from the European Business School and holds an MBA from INSEAD.

About the Carrefour Group
 With a multi-format network of some 13 000 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour recorded gross sales of €78,6 billion in 2020. It has more than 320,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, in all locations.
For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

Wertpapier


