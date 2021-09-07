Share buy-back programme – week 35
Date 06.09.2021
The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.
The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
|Total in accordance with the last announcement
|
23,950
|
739.71
|
17,716,156
|30 August 2021
|800
|756.56
|605,248
|31 August 2021
|800
|754.77
|603,816
|01 September 2021
|700
|757.81
|530,467
|02 September 2021
|700
|765.14
|535,598
|03 September 2021
|700
|759.84
|531,888
|Total under the current share buy-back programme
|
27,650
|
742.25
|
20,523,173
|Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021
|
361,605
|
622.19
|
224,988,722
|Total bought back
|389,255
|630.72
|245,511,895
With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
- 389,255 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Kinds regards,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
