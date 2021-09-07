CoinShares Announces September Investor Conference Participation

checkAd

ST. HELIER, Jersey, September 7, 2021 – CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS) (“CoinShares”), Europe’s largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, today announced it will present at two upcoming investor conferences in September:

HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

  • What: Virtual Investor Presentation
  • When: September 13 – 15, 2021
  • Presenters: Jean-Marie Mognetti, Chief Executive Officer & Richard Nash, Chief Financial Officer

BTIG Future of Digital Assets Conference

  • What: Virtual Fireside Chat
  • When: Wednesday, September 22, 2021
  • Presenters: Jean-Marie Mognetti, Chief Executive Officer

Presentation collaterals will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://coinshares.com/investor-relations.

CoinShares’ management team will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings, to be scheduled prior to each event. Should investors have interest in meeting with the Company, please contact your HC Wainwright or BTIG representative, or a member of the CoinShares Investor Relations team.

About the CoinShares Group

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS.

For more information on CoinShares, visit: https://coinshares.com

Investor Relations Contact
Jay Morakis
+1 646 859 5951
jmorakis@mgroupsc.com

Company
+ 44 (0)1534 513 100
enquiries@coinshares.com

Certified Advisor
Mangold Fondkommission AB
+ 46 (0)8 503 015 50
ca@mangold.se





