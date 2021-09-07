checkAd

Falcon Gold Receives DTC Eligibility

Autor: Accesswire
07.09.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG:TSX-V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC) in the United States. The Company's shares trade on the OTCQB under the symbol FGLDF.

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through "DTC eligible" have an accelerated settlement period with reduced costs for U.S. investors and brokers enabling the company's common shares to be traded through a much wider selection of firms through an electronic method of clearing securities.

The company also announced on August 10, 2021, that its common shares had been upgraded to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market operated by the OTC Markets Group, New York. The company's Canadian trading symbol remains unchanged and will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FG.

Karim Rayani Chief Executive Officer commented, "Having the approvals on both the QB listing and now DTC is paramount in broadening our shareholder base in the U.S. More importantly this will allow various platforms in the U.S. to execute orders with greater ease creating more opportunity for new investors that may have been previously restricted from Falcon's common shares. With the enhanced reporting requirements, the upgrade also provides exemptions from U.S state securities laws or "Blue Sky" exemptions which expand Investment advisor's ability to research and recommend investment in Falcon."

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20 km south east of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

The Company holds 6 additional projects. The Camping Lake Gold property and the Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; and in B.C., the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, Gaspard Gold claims; and most recently the Hope Brook acquisition adjacent to First Mining, Sokoman-Benton's JV in Newfoundland.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

