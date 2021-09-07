Underweight Equities, Overweight Cash, Danske Bank Says in Strategy Update Autor: PLX AI | 07.09.2021, 09:01 | 20 | 0 | 0 07.09.2021, 09:01 | (PLX AI) – Growth is strong but momentum is rolling over, and it's time for investors to take equities to underweight, Danske Bank analysts said in a new strategy update. The bank also recommends taking cash allocations to overweight and fixed … (PLX AI) – Growth is strong but momentum is rolling over, and it's time for investors to take equities to underweight, Danske Bank analysts said in a new strategy update. The bank also recommends taking cash allocations to overweight and fixed … (PLX AI) – Growth is strong but momentum is rolling over, and it's time for investors to take equities to underweight, Danske Bank analysts said in a new strategy update.

The bank also recommends taking cash allocations to overweight and fixed income to neutral

Macro tailwinds fading are typically associated with lower equity returns, higher volatility and heightened risk of corrections, the analysts said

However, company earnings are likely to remain strong, and 2022 analyst expectations are surprisingly low, Danske said Danske Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Danske Bank Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer