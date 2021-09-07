checkAd

DGAP-News TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt: Strong business performance in first half of 2021 and booming international demand

TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt: Strong business performance in first half of 2021 and booming international demand

Tesvolt: Strong business performance in first half of 2021 and booming international demand

- International turnover increases by around 60% in first half of 2021

- Increase of around 170% in new international orders - well above average

- Proportion of foreign sales already more than 40%

- Strong market position in Germany forms outstanding basis

- 2023: three-figure million euro turnover expected for the first time

Wittenberg, 7 September 2021 - Tesvolt GmbH, one of the world's leading companies in technology for commercial and industrial applications in the field of energy storage, is able to report a strong business performance for the first half of 2021. Alongside high demand in Germany for energy storage system solutions, international business is a key engine for growth. In addition to expanding its position in numerous existing markets, Tesvolt has extended into new regions. This underlines Tesvolt's status as a global player in the worldwide transition to sustainable energy. The average project volume also continued to increase markedly in the first half of 2021.

Tesvolt's growing global success is evidenced by the rise in international turnover in the first half of 2021 - around 60% more than the same period last year. The number of new orders increased by an even greater margin, with a rise of around 170% in the first half of the year, having picked up significantly in the second quarter when order volumes were around 300% greater than in the same period last year. Foreign sales represented more than 40% of total turnover by midyear 2021.

Tesvolt is further accelerating its international expansion into the rest of 2021 and beyond. Tesvolt expects to further expand its market share, with its share of the core segment of commercial energy storage systems already at around 20% in Europe. There were similar outcomes in the Latin American and South African markets, where the company has already managed to capture a double- digit market share with help from strategic partnerships and its own branch offices. Tesvolt also expanded and increased its market share in numerous other existing markets, such as Australia.

