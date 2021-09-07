SPI Energy Launches Amazon Store for its Expanding Solar4America Branded Product Portfolio

LIVERMORE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, …

LIVERMORE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced the launch of a new Solar4America Amazon Store for Solarjuice Technology Inc., a subsidiary of the Company's SolarJuice Co., Ltd. ("SolarJuice").

The Amazon store will offer a wide range of Solar4America-branded off-grid solar products, portable battery power supply solutions and other consumer oriented mobile power devices.Each Solar4America portable power supply supports PD 2.0 for 32% faster power delivery than traditional methods, and uses new cutting-edge safety technology that increases the overall safety rating for using a lithium-ion battery in a portable power station. Combined with the multiple layers of built-in hardware protection, Solar4America devices are safer and last longer than other power supplies. Additionally, built into each power supply is a compact power inverter that allows for peak performance alongside Solar4America's patented safety systems.

"Our new e-commerce platform through Amazon will enable us to reach and service more customers," commented Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "We will continue to expand our Solar4America-branded product portfolio, bringing fast, safe, durable, and sophisticated products to the American market. This is one of efforts to build a complete ecosystem for green energy product and services. Combined with our large offline services and installations fleets across the US, our online services will provide our customers with everything they need when it comes to green energy applications. "

About SolarJuice

SolarJuice Co., Ltd. ("SolarJuice") is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets. Established in 2009, the Company is headquartered in Sydney, Australia and delivers a one-stop global solution for solar panels, inverters, and battery systems. Since inception, the Company has served over 3,000 B2B accounts and 400 customers. SolarJuice also plans to grow its supply chain, enhance its technology platform and looks to expand its product delivery throughout the Asia Pacific Region and the North America markets. With the recent acquisition of Solar4America, one of the leading solar and roofing installers in the United States, this will allow the Company to serve more customers in the growing California, Nevada, Texas, Florida, and Colorado markets. With more than a million solar systems and roofs under its belt, the Livermore, CA-based company now employs hundreds of installers and operates in five states: California, Florida, Nevada, Colorado and Texas.