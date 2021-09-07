checkAd

Dosell Consumer Ready for Broad Launch after Successful Pilot Project

Autor: Accesswire
07.09.2021, 09:45  |  24   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 07, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 07, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

iZafe Group AB (publ.) announces that their pilot project with consumers now has been completed with a positive result, which paves the way for a successful launch in the Swedish and Italian markets. The test participators in the pilot project have had their say: Dosell Consumer is an appreciated aid on the market.

During the summer, a pilot project was carried out with twenty people from a group of several hundred interested who tested Dosell Consumer on their own behalf or to help a relative. Participants have continuously evaluated the product and given suggestions for improvements that iZafe Group is working to update ahead of the upcoming launch of Dosell Consumer.

After the test period, iZafe Group has made a final evaluation with the participants to identify how their medication has developed since they started using Dosell and to get information about their attitude to continue with the service .

"Dosell is my best friend - I never want to be without it." "The robot has reduced my medication misses on the weekends when you have a lot of other things scheduled." "I have received better continuous medication at fixed times. "Dosell increased the security of my mother and reduced my anxiety - Dosell can definitely extend the period of independence." "I would not be able to function without my Dosell." "My daughter does not want to be without Dosell and go back to manual handling of medication where I am constantly unsure and have to remind several times a day that medication should be taken." Dosell is missed by both the home care service and by my mother. It made it very easy to remember to take the medicine on time. It was calming to know that the medicine was delivered. " The words from users or relatives who participated as test persons in the pilot project during the summer of 2021 show that Dosell Consumer is an appreciated aid on the market that you do not want to be without.

"The interest in testing Dosell Consumer has been great and I can state that the response has been very good. The twenty people who participated in the test period have been completely different profiles, which indicates that Dosell is suitable for a number of different customer groups. As many as 95 percent want to keep their Dosell and continue with the service. They appreciate that Dosell is easy to use and that their compliance has improved. This strengthens us ahead of the upcoming launch to the public", says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

