RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 41 / 2021) with Georg Gerhäuser Hoch & Tiefbau GmbH

Stuttgart, Germany, 07 September 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 6D BIM ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a next Phase-II-contract with the Georg Gerhäuser Hoch & Tiefbau GmbH.

Georg Gerhäuser, based in Bad Windsheim, Bavaria, was founded in 1919 and has developed into one of the leading structural and civil engineering companies in the region. The range of services offered by this medium-sized family business, now in its 4th generation, includes the construction of single-family and multi-family houses, commercial and industrial construction, public building projects and outdoor facilities. Great importance is attached to quality and durability in the choice of building materials.



Georg Gerhäuser, Managing Director of Georg Gerhäuser Hoch & Tiefbau GmbH: "Sustainability not only plays a decisive role for us in the implementation of our buildings - this was just as important in the choice of suitable software. To improve our technical and commercial processes in project handling - for construction as well as in the property development sector - we have decided in favor of the completely integrated RIB solution. In addition to the consistency of the system, we were also convinced by the mobile construction site management, which enables more effective work directly on site."

Erik von Stebut, Managing Director of RIB in Germany: "With Georg Gerhäuser another medium-sized construction company joins the RIB family and combines just like us tradition and innovation. The transformation process of the construction industry requires a digital collaboration of all parties involved. With the iTWO platform, the customer has opted for an investment-proof solution that enables consistent integration of virtual and physical construction processes and thus optimally supports the digitalization strategy of the Gerhäuser family business."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is a pioneer in the digitalization of the construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 6D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. RIB Software SE is a member of Schneider Electric and headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most sustainable and digitalized industry in the 21st century.

