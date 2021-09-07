checkAd

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 41 / 2021) with Georg Gerhäuser Hoch & Tiefbau GmbH

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.09.2021, 09:46  |  77   |   |   

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 41 / 2021) with Georg Gerhäuser Hoch & Tiefbau GmbH

07.09.2021 / 09:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

07-September-2021

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 41 / 2021) with Georg Gerhäuser Hoch & Tiefbau GmbH

Stuttgart, Germany, 07 September 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 6D BIM ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a next Phase-II-contract with the Georg Gerhäuser Hoch & Tiefbau GmbH.

Georg Gerhäuser, based in Bad Windsheim, Bavaria, was founded in 1919 and has developed into one of the leading structural and civil engineering companies in the region. The range of services offered by this medium-sized family business, now in its 4th generation, includes the construction of single-family and multi-family houses, commercial and industrial construction, public building projects and outdoor facilities. Great importance is attached to quality and durability in the choice of building materials.

Georg Gerhäuser, Managing Director of Georg Gerhäuser Hoch & Tiefbau GmbH: "Sustainability not only plays a decisive role for us in the implementation of our buildings - this was just as important in the choice of suitable software. To improve our technical and commercial processes in project handling - for construction as well as in the property development sector - we have decided in favor of the completely integrated RIB solution. In addition to the consistency of the system, we were also convinced by the mobile construction site management, which enables more effective work directly on site."

Erik von Stebut, Managing Director of RIB in Germany: "With Georg Gerhäuser another medium-sized construction company joins the RIB family and combines just like us tradition and innovation. The transformation process of the construction industry requires a digital collaboration of all parties involved. With the iTWO platform, the customer has opted for an investment-proof solution that enables consistent integration of virtual and physical construction processes and thus optimally supports the digitalization strategy of the Gerhäuser family business."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is a pioneer in the digitalization of the construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 6D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. RIB Software SE is a member of Schneider Electric and headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most sustainable and digitalized industry in the 21st century.


07.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0
Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311
E-mail: info@rib-software.com
Internet: www.rib-software.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6
WKN: A0Z2XN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1231691

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1231691  07.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231691&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetRIB Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Rib Software AG seit heute in Hamburg handelbar
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 41 / 2021) with Georg Gerhäuser Hoch & Tiefbau GmbH DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 41 / 2021) with Georg Gerhäuser Hoch & Tiefbau GmbH 07.09.2021 / 09:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Verlustmitteilung gemäß § 92 Abs. 1 AktG und Anpassung der Jahresprognose
DGAP-Adhoc: SMA Solar Technology AG: SMA adjusts sales and earnings forecast
DGAP-News: Vorstand der SMA Solar Technology AG passt Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr an
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Notice of loss pursuant to Section 92 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SMA Solar Technology AG: SMA passt Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit Ziel von EUR 5 Mrd. beim Konzernumsatz und ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:46 UhrDGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 41 / 2021) mit der Georg Gerhäuser Hoch & Tiefbau GmbH
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 40 / 2021) mit der Alfred Döpker Bauunternehmung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 40 / 2021) with Alfred Döpker
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 39 / 2021)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 39 / 2021)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
10.08.21DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
10.08.21DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
10.08.21DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings