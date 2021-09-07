Aggregate Holdings SA: Half year results 2021

checkAd

Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Half year results 2021

Luxembourg, 07 September 2021


Aggregate Holdings S.A. reports strong H1 2021 results underpinned by highly accretive acquisitions and strong operational performance

- Total Assets increased to €8.3bn following strategic acquisitions

- Build & Hold: €1.7bn of acquisitions to generate additional c.€150m NRI

- Build & Sell: strong sales momentum with prices >10% above revised budget

- Financial RE Assets: robust results across portfolio led by Adler Group

- Active capital markets presence with multiple financings successfully executed

- NAV grew to €2.9bn given accretive acquisitions and underlying performance

- LTV Guidance confirmed sub 50% mid-term, with pro-forma 52.5% LTV at H1 21


Luxembourg, 07 September 2021 - Aggregate Holdings S.A. ("Aggregate") has published its H1 2021 results demonstrating robust financial and operational results across the various business lines.

During the first half of the year 2021, Aggregate successfully accelerated its core strategy of acquiring, developing and retaining high-quality mixed-use real estate assets across the top cities of Germany. These assets provide the company with strong organic growth and reliable future cash-flow profile from future c.€225m net rental income ("NRI"). In Build & Sell, VIC Properties completed phase 2 and achieved a strong increase in the market value of the properties to €1.1bn. Aggregate's 26.6% stake in Adler Group in Financial Real Estate and Other Assets division remains a core long-term strategic holding, based on Adler's asset quality and growth trajectory of the platform.

