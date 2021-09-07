checkAd

Global Blue Becomes Majority Shareholder of Yocuda, a Leading and Fast-growing Digital Receipt Provider

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 09:50  |  52   |   |   

Global Blue (NYSE:GB) has announced today the acquisition of 56% of Yocuda, a leading digital receipt provider. The investment was facilitated by Global Blue Ventures and will allow Global Blue to expand its RetailTech offering and advance its ambition to become the strategic omnichannel partner empowering retailers to improve their performance.

Yocuda’s leading digital receipt technology meets the evolving needs of physical retailers

Yocuda’s innovations meet retailer demand to understand and engage with their customers. Its solutions enable retailers to send content-rich, personalised digital receipts to each customer, based on who they are and what they’ve purchased.

Customer details are captured at point-of-sale and the digital receipt is sent as soon as the transaction is processed, meaning retailers can engage with their customers at the time it will be most impactful. Digital receipts enjoy up to 75% open rates and hence are proven as a communications channel that customers engage with. They are also used to drive additional sales with targeted offers, product recommendations and the promotion of new collections or products and to enhance customer satisfaction by collecting customer feedback via surveys, ratings or reviews or by offering additional services like appointments, repairs, tips, advice or product care information.

Yocuda’s technology can be easily integrated with existing retailer solutions such as brand loyalty programmes, customer relationship management (CRM) databases, clienteling products, marketing platforms, business intelligence tools and customer data platforms (CDP).

Finally, Yocuda’s value proposition can support Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) frameworks that seek to provide more transparency and eliminate the need to generate paper. In addition, it can help retailers respond to changing local regulations, such as those in France where the Government has recently announced plans to ban the automatic printing of paper receipts from January 2023.

Leading British retail companies including Marks & Spencer and Argos have already partnered with Yocuda. Since being founded in the UK in 2011, it has processed over 1.3 billion electronic receipts for over 117 million unique customers and 42 million repeat customers.

Yocuda joins Global Blue’s network of RetailTech partners to support its omnichannel expansion

The stake in Yocuda was facilitated by Global Blue Ventures, the new entity created by Global Blue focused on investment in or partnership with third parties that offer best-in-class RetailTech innovations.

Seite 1 von 2
Global Blue Group Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Blue Becomes Majority Shareholder of Yocuda, a Leading and Fast-growing Digital Receipt Provider Global Blue (NYSE:GB) has announced today the acquisition of 56% of Yocuda, a leading digital receipt provider. The investment was facilitated by Global Blue Ventures and will allow Global Blue to expand its RetailTech offering and advance its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Checker, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors – JRVR
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
SergeFerrari Group: Strong Growth in 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.09.21Global Blue: Q1 2021-2022 Earnings Release
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Global Blue Group Holding AG 2021 Annual General Meeting September 15, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten