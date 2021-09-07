Nordax Says 65.21% of Shares in Bank Norwegian Accepted Takeover Offer Autor: PLX AI | 07.09.2021, 09:42 | 47 | 0 | 0 07.09.2021, 09:42 | (PLX AI) – Nordax says 65.21% of shares and votes in Bank Norwegian have accepted the NOK 105 per share takeover offer. At the same time, Nordax announces that the condition to the Offer relating to minimum acceptance of more than 90% of the issued … (PLX AI) – Nordax says 65.21% of shares and votes in Bank Norwegian have accepted the NOK 105 per share takeover offer. At the same time, Nordax announces that the condition to the Offer relating to minimum acceptance of more than 90% of the issued … (PLX AI) – Nordax says 65.21% of shares and votes in Bank Norwegian have accepted the NOK 105 per share takeover offer.

At the same time, Nordax announces that the condition to the Offer relating to minimum acceptance of more than 90% of the issued and outstanding share capital and voting rights in the Company is partially waived by the Offeror, down to an acceptance level of 2/3 of shares and votes

Oslo Stock Exchange has accepted the offer amendment

The bid is now likely to go through, analysts at SEB said Bank Norwegian Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Bank Norwegian Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer