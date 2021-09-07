Danone launches the refinancing of part of its €1.25bn hybrid bond

As part of the active management of its hybrid debt portfolio, and taking advantage of favorable market conditions, Danone announces today its intention to refinance part of its hybrid bond.

Danone (the “Company”) is launching a tender offer intended to partially repurchase its €1.25 billion undated deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes with a first call date on 23 March 2023 issued by the Company on 30 October 2017 (of which €1.25 billion is currently outstanding) and admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013292828) (the “Existing Notes”) for cash, up to a maximum acceptance amount of €500 million (the “Tender Offer”).

Danone also announces today its intention to issue new Euro denominated undated non-call 5.25 year deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes (the “New Notes”), subject to market conditions (the “New Issue”). The pricing of the New Notes is expected to be announced later today. The New Notes are intended to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. It is also expected that the rating agencies will assign the New Notes a rating of BBB- (S&P) and Baa3 (Moody’s) and an equity content of 50%.

A mechanism of priority allocation of the New Notes may be applied at the sole and absolute discretion of the Company for holders of the Existing Notes expressing their intention to tender securities pursuant to the Tender Offer.

The Tender Offer is made under the terms and conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 7 September 2021 (the “Tender Offer Memorandum”). The acceptance for purchase by the Company of Existing Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer is at the sole discretion of the Company. The completion of the Tender Offer will notably depend on the satisfaction or waiver by the Company of the transaction condition: (i) the pricing of the New Notes to the satisfaction of the Company and (ii) the signing by the Company and the joint bookrunners of a subscription agreement for the purchase of, or subscription for, the New Notes.