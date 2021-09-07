checkAd

DGAP-News High speed handling

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.09.2021, 10:00  |  60   |   |   

DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Alliance
High speed handling (news with additional features)

07.09.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

High speed handling

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Kion Group!
Long
Basispreis 84,33€
Hebel 12,95
Ask 0,72
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 99,11€
Hebel 11,76
Ask 0,83
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- KION Group and Fraunhofer IML launch LoadRunner, a new generation of autonomous guided vehicles

- Intralogistics group to license the research institute's driverless, AI-assisted guided vehicles

- Joint 'Enterprise Lab' to further develop highly dynamic vehicle swarm

- CEO Gordon Riske: "Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the industry, and we are actively involved in this trend."

Frankfurt am Main, 07 September 2021 - KION GROUP AG and the Fraunhofer Institute for Material Flow and Logistics (IML) are joining forces to develop LoadRunner, a distributed-AI-assisted vehicle that can operate as a swarm, from prototype to market-readiness and work together on its ongoing technical refinement. To facilitate this, the research institute and the intralogistics specialist are establishing a joint Enterprise Lab. KION will also license the LoadRunner technology from Fraunhofer IML for use in its international group of companies.

LoadRunner from Fraunhofer IML represents a new generation of autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) with substantial sorting capacity. Its distributed, intelligent vehicle coordination is designed to lift the high-speed AGVs to a new level of swarm robotics. The AGVs accelerate like a sports car and will open up a whole new level of performance. The common goal of the KION Group and Fraunhofer IML is to optimize AI-assisted swarm technology, from basic sensor to overarching platform, and launch it on the market.

"Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the industry, and we are actively involved in this trend. Expanding the use of artificial intelligence in our products and software solutions is a key pillar of our KION 2027 strategy," says Gordon Riske, Chief Executive Officer of KION GROUP AG. "The innovative LoadRunner technology and the partnership with Fraunhofer IML will help us to make our customers' warehouse processes even simpler, faster, and more efficient. This will ease the burden on the local logistics teams and significantly increase profitability."

Seite 1 von 5
Kion Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News High speed handling DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Alliance High speed handling (news with additional features) 07.09.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. High speed handling - KION Group and Fraunhofer IML …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Verlustmitteilung gemäß § 92 Abs. 1 AktG und Anpassung der Jahresprognose
DGAP-Adhoc: SMA Solar Technology AG: SMA adjusts sales and earnings forecast
DGAP-News: Vorstand der SMA Solar Technology AG passt Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr an
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Notice of loss pursuant to Section 92 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SMA Solar Technology AG: SMA passt Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM TO ENGINEER A NEW HPV VACCINE INITIATED
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:00 UhrDGAP-News: High Speed auf dem Hallenboden
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Maschinenexport wächst kräftig - Plus von gut 11 Prozent im Halbjahr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14.08.21Dein Depot braucht mehr Jamaika
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
11.08.21DGAP-DD: KION GROUP AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11.08.21DGAP-DD: KION GROUP AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
10.08.21AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Change in management; PT and est. up
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
09.08.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft Kion auf 'Sell'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
09.08.21KION: Smith wird Nachfolger von Riske
4investors | Kommentare
09.08.21Kion-Chef Riske hört nach 14 Jahren auf - Rob Smith übernimmt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21DGAP-News: Rob Smith folgt Gordon Riske als Vorstandsvorsitzender der KION GROUP AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen