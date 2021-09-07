DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Alliance High speed handling (news with additional features) 07.09.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- KION Group and Fraunhofer IML launch LoadRunner, a new generation of autonomous guided vehicles

- Intralogistics group to license the research institute's driverless, AI-assisted guided vehicles

- Joint 'Enterprise Lab' to further develop highly dynamic vehicle swarm

- CEO Gordon Riske: "Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the industry, and we are actively involved in this trend."

Frankfurt am Main, 07 September 2021 - KION GROUP AG and the Fraunhofer Institute for Material Flow and Logistics (IML) are joining forces to develop LoadRunner, a distributed-AI-assisted vehicle that can operate as a swarm, from prototype to market-readiness and work together on its ongoing technical refinement. To facilitate this, the research institute and the intralogistics specialist are establishing a joint Enterprise Lab. KION will also license the LoadRunner technology from Fraunhofer IML for use in its international group of companies.

LoadRunner from Fraunhofer IML represents a new generation of autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) with substantial sorting capacity. Its distributed, intelligent vehicle coordination is designed to lift the high-speed AGVs to a new level of swarm robotics. The AGVs accelerate like a sports car and will open up a whole new level of performance. The common goal of the KION Group and Fraunhofer IML is to optimize AI-assisted swarm technology, from basic sensor to overarching platform, and launch it on the market.

"Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the industry, and we are actively involved in this trend. Expanding the use of artificial intelligence in our products and software solutions is a key pillar of our KION 2027 strategy," says Gordon Riske, Chief Executive Officer of KION GROUP AG. "The innovative LoadRunner technology and the partnership with Fraunhofer IML will help us to make our customers' warehouse processes even simpler, faster, and more efficient. This will ease the burden on the local logistics teams and significantly increase profitability."