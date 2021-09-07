DGAP-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results Homann Holzwerkstoffe: Good operating performance in the first half of 2021 07.09.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, Germany, 7 September 2021 - Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH a leading European supplier of thin, refined wooden fibreboards for the furniture, doors and coatings industries, continued to show positive performance in the first six months of the financial year 2021. Based on preliminary figures, revenue increased by 32% to EUR 156.9 million (H1 2020: EUR 117.4 million). While the first half of 2020 was strongly impacted by the restrictions of the Corona pandemic, the consistently high demand in 2021 had a very positive effect on sales. Adjusted operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to around EUR 32.5 million (H1 2020: EUR 19.8 million).

Fritz Homann, Managing Director of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: "All our plants performed well in the first half of the year in terms of both revenues and earnings. This trend continued in July and August. Furthermore, we expect demand to remain at a very high level throughout the second half of 2021."

Due to this positive performance, the management expects a significant increase in revenues and EBITDA for the financial year 2021. The interim Group report for the first half of 2021 will be published on September 28, 2021.

Excess demand on the timber markets leads to rising raw material prices

Roundwood is the basic raw material for the production of the MDF and HDF boards produced by Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group. While prices for roundwood have been very low in recent years, declining timber reserves are now resulting in high demand facing lower supply, thus leading prices to rise in procurement. However, this situation has no direct impact on Homann Holzwerkstoffe's business performance, as rising raw material prices can be compensated for by adjusting the selling prices of its products.