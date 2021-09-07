checkAd

Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions Lampa, Stefan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 10:00  |  21   |   |   

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 7 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 11:00 AM (EEST)

Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Lampa, Stefan

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lampa Stefan  
Position: Other senior manager
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20210906153902_3
     
Issuer
Name: Cargotec Oyj
LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2021-08-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009013429
 
Volume: 2755
Unit price: 45.88000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 2755
Volume weighted average price: 45.88000 Euro
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2021-09-02
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009013429
 
Volume: 4128
Unit price: 48.00000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 4128
Volume weighted average price: 48.00000 Euro

For further information, please contact:

Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 570 1878, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions Lampa, Stefan CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 7 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 11:00 AM (EEST) Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Lampa, Stefan Person subject to the notification requirementName:Lampa Stefan Position:Other senior manager   Initial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RCI Banque: 2021 Half-yearly Financial Report has been made available
STMicroelectronics Announces Mass-Market Availability of ST4SIM GSMA-compliant eSIMs for M2M ...
Capgemini Press release// Capgemini becomes Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and ...
The DIAC "Half-Year Financial Report 2021”  has been made available is now available
Ahold Delhaize announces changes in the bol.com Management Board
Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data August 2021
Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB
ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at EURETINA 2021
DIAC S.A.: Half-year Financial Report 2021
ABC arbitrage: Pace of activity as of September 1, 2021
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...