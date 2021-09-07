Bavarian Nordic Gains 2.5% as Analyst Sees RSV, Covid Vaccine Catalysts Autor: PLX AI | 07.09.2021, 09:59 | 24 | 0 | 0 07.09.2021, 09:59 | (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares gained 2.5% in morning trading after Carnegie raised its price target on the stock to DKK 433 from DKK 400. Recommendation remains buyThe company has upside due to the recent positive updates on its RSV and Covid-19 … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares gained 2.5% in morning trading after Carnegie raised its price target on the stock to DKK 433 from DKK 400. Recommendation remains buyThe company has upside due to the recent positive updates on its RSV and Covid-19 … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares gained 2.5% in morning trading after Carnegie raised its price target on the stock to DKK 433 from DKK 400.

Recommendation remains buy

The company has upside due to the recent positive updates on its RSV and Covid-19 vaccine research, Carnegie said

A potential partnership deal for the RSV vaccine may be announced in the first half of next year: Carnegie

Phase 3 trials on RSV and Covid-19 vaccine could take the stock above DKK 500, Carnegie said



