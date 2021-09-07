checkAd

Scatec ranked number one in ESG reporting among the 100 largest companies on the Oslo Stock Exchange

7 September 2021: Today, The Governance Group published its annual analysis of ESG reporting – ESG 100 – rating the 100 largest companies on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Scatec was awarded with top rating (A+), placing the company, along with Norsk Hydro, as a leader in ESG reporting in Norway.

“We are incredibly proud to be rated as a leader in this year’s ESG 100 analysis. Sustainability is at the center of everything we do in Scatec, and we work steadily to identify and manage ESG risks and impacts in our business and value chain. This recognition reflects the high priority sustainability is given in our company, and strong reporting is key to better monitor and measure our performance”, says Raymond Carlsen, CEO in Scatec.

Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydropower plants and storage solutions. Sustainability is at the core of Scatec’s business model and integrated at the corporate level and the project level from development to operations.

“We have seen a tremendous development in the ESG reporting field over the last year with the EU Taxonomy and other regulations coming into play. We have worked systematically to navigate this changing landscape and make sure we report on information that is relevant for key stakeholders and decision-makers. We have fantastic and dedicated colleagues from all parts of our business who contribute to this recognition”, says Julie Hamre, VP ESG Reporting & Strategy in Scatec.

This is the fourth time The Governance Group analyses and rates how the 100 largest corporations on Oslo Stock Exchange report on ESG issues. The extensive analysis is evaluating information on 13 indicators related to environmental, social and governance topics reported by the companies. The full report can be downloaded here.

Read more about how Scatec works with ESG on our website and in our Sustainability Report.

