SAF-HOLLAND SE: new plant in Russia - investment in profitable growth

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.09.2021   

DGAP-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SAF-HOLLAND SE: new plant in Russia - investment in profitable growth

07.09.2021 / 10:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAF-HOLLAND: new plant in Russia - investment in profitable growth

 

Bessenbach, September 7, 2021. SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND"), one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, will expand its global production network in a targeted manner by adding a new production location in Russia. From the year 2022, the location in the north of Moscow is scheduled to produce axles of the SAF INTRA series each year, which are equipped with disc or drum brakes.
 

"Russia is already one of our most important regional markets worldwide and displays excellent growth perspectives, even over the long term", says Alexander Geis, Chairman of the Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE and adds, "With this new production site, we are investing in profitable growth in line with our Strategy 2025."
 

Christoph Günter, President EMEA and member of the Executive Committee of SAF-HOLLAND SE says: "With this new plant we will further expand our close customer relationships and serve our customers even better in terms of supply performance, naturally at the customary SAF-HOLLAND quality level. In addition, with this new plant we will meet the regulations aimed at promoting domestic production which come into force in 2022. These require an initial quota of 30 per cent of upstream Russian content to be used in production, rising to 80 per cent by January 2026."
 

The plant will provide space of 4,000 m2 and has excellent transport connections. The new plant will create around 60 new jobs of which roughly 50 will be in production.

 

 

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE, located in Bessenbach, is one of the leading international manufacturers of chassis-related assemblies and components, primarily for trailers and trucks. In addition to axle and suspension systems, the product range includes fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins and landing gear, which are sold under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, V.Orlandi and York brands. SAF-HOLLAND supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEM) on six continents. In the Aftermarket business, the Company supplies replacement parts to manufacturers' service networks (OES), wholesalers, and, with the help of distribution centers, to end customers and service centers via an extensive global sales network. With the innovation offensive "SMART STEEL - ENGINEER BUILD CONNECT", SAF-HOLLAND combines mechanics with sensors and electronics and is driving forward the digital networking of commercial vehicles and logistics chains. Around 3,600 committed employees worldwide are already working on the future of the transport industry today. Further information is available at: https://corporate.safholland.com/en

