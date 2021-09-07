SAF-HOLLAND SE: new plant in Russia - investment in profitable growth

Bessenbach, September 7, 2021. SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND"), one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, will expand its global production network in a targeted manner by adding a new production location in Russia. From the year 2022, the location in the north of Moscow is scheduled to produce axles of the SAF INTRA series each year, which are equipped with disc or drum brakes.



"Russia is already one of our most important regional markets worldwide and displays excellent growth perspectives, even over the long term", says Alexander Geis, Chairman of the Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE and adds, "With this new production site, we are investing in profitable growth in line with our Strategy 2025."



Christoph Günter, President EMEA and member of the Executive Committee of SAF-HOLLAND SE says: "With this new plant we will further expand our close customer relationships and serve our customers even better in terms of supply performance, naturally at the customary SAF-HOLLAND quality level. In addition, with this new plant we will meet the regulations aimed at promoting domestic production which come into force in 2022. These require an initial quota of 30 per cent of upstream Russian content to be used in production, rising to 80 per cent by January 2026."



The plant will provide space of 4,000 m2 and has excellent transport connections. The new plant will create around 60 new jobs of which roughly 50 will be in production.

