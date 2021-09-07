Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 30 August to 03 September 2021
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 30 August to 03 September 2021.
|
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
identifier code
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
30/08/2021
FR0010313833
9784
108,0668
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
30/08/2021
FR0010313833
1324
107,9057
CEUX
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
30/08/2021
FR0010313833
977
107,9076
TQEX
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
30/08/2021
FR0010313833
1332
107,9129
AQEU
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
03/09/2021
FR0010313833
15028
111,8059
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
03/09/2021
FR0010313833
2972
111,7363
CEUX
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
03/09/2021
FR0010313833
1000
111,7206
TQEX
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
03/09/2021
FR0010313833
1 000
111,7245
AQEU
TOTAL
33 417
110,2763
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...
