Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 30 August to 03 September 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 10:25  |  22   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 30 August to 03 September 2021.

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

30/08/2021

FR0010313833

9784

108,0668

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

30/08/2021

FR0010313833

1324

107,9057

CEUX

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

30/08/2021

FR0010313833

977

107,9076

TQEX

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

30/08/2021

FR0010313833

1332

107,9129

AQEU

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

03/09/2021

FR0010313833

15028

111,8059

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

03/09/2021

FR0010313833

2972

111,7363

CEUX

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

03/09/2021

FR0010313833

1000

111,7206

TQEX

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

03/09/2021

FR0010313833

1 000

111,7245

AQEU

 

 

 

TOTAL

33 417

110,2763

 

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...

