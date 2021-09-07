checkAd

DGAP-News PANTAFLIX Studios successfully completes filming of third season DAS INTERNAT - New episodes available on Joyn starting October 25

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.09.2021, 10:30  |  42   |   |   

DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PANTAFLIX Studios successfully completes filming of third season DAS INTERNAT - New episodes available on Joyn starting October 25

07.09.2021 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PANTAFLIX Studios successfully completes filming of third season DAS INTERNAT - New episodes available on Joyn starting October 25


- PANTAFLIX Studios expands series cast with exciting social media stars

- Three of the 24 new episodes are available for free every week


Munich, September 7, 2021. PANTAFLIX Studios, a subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7), completed filming of the third season of DAS INTERNAT (in English: "The Boarding School") last Friday. Adhering to the highest health and hygiene standards set by the COVID-19 pandemic, the team once again produced 24 episodes for the streaming service and cooperation partner Joyn. From October 25, 2021, the new season of Joyn Original will be available for free viewing on Joyn.

Three new episodes are released each week, with a top-class cast led by Sonya Kraus as school principal and successful content creators such as Mario Novembre, Payton Ramolla, Leon Pelz, Lisa Küppers, Marvin Holm, Luana Knöll, Leoobalys, Lea Mirzanli, Chany Dakota and Finn Schöwing. In addition, Ivana Novembre, Nashawn Schäfer and Laura Marie Soons join the main cast in the new season. DAS INTERNAT is edgier than ever and addresses relevant topics such as catcalling, discrimination, and homophobia.

A new classmate, a poker tournament and dubious people
In the third season, the students of F.LY. return to the boarding school and first welcome a new classmate. Fonsi is the new student and tries to turn all the women's heads - including sports teacher Ms Kovac. Alongside Fonsi, principal Ms Meyer-Stäblein is also looking for love and has discovered online dating. In the process, she gets into bizarre and dangerous situations. Also for Toni it gets dangerous. At a poker tournament, he encounters dubious people as well as the YouTube stars of Gewitter im Kopf (in English: "Thunderstorm in Head") and goes astray. After a turbulent school year, the students take a short trip to Salzburg, Austria.

Seite 1 von 3
PANTAFLIX Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News PANTAFLIX Studios successfully completes filming of third season DAS INTERNAT - New episodes available on Joyn starting October 25 DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous PANTAFLIX Studios successfully completes filming of third season DAS INTERNAT - New episodes available on Joyn starting October 25 07.09.2021 / 10:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Verlustmitteilung gemäß § 92 Abs. 1 AktG und Anpassung der Jahresprognose
DGAP-Adhoc: SMA Solar Technology AG: SMA adjusts sales and earnings forecast
DGAP-News: Vorstand der SMA Solar Technology AG passt Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr an
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Notice of loss pursuant to Section 92 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SMA Solar Technology AG: SMA passt Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM TO ENGINEER A NEW HPV VACCINE INITIATED
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:30 UhrDGAP-News: PANTAFLIX Studios beendet erfolgreich Dreharbeiten zur dritten Staffel DAS INTERNAT - Ab dem 25. Oktober neue Folgen auf Joyn abrufbar
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG: Positiver Ausblick auf der Hauptversammlung 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG: Positive outlook presented at the Annual General Meeting 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21DGAP-News: PANTALEON Films and The Stone Quarry production ARMY OF THIEVES by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer launches worldwide on Netflix on October 29
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21DGAP-News: PANTALEON Films- und The Stone Quarry-Produktion ARMY OF THIEVES von und mit Matthias Schweighöfer startet am 29. Oktober weltweit auf Netflix
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten