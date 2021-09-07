PANTAFLIX Studios successfully completes filming of third season DAS INTERNAT - New episodes available on Joyn starting October 25



- PANTAFLIX Studios expands series cast with exciting social media stars

- Three of the 24 new episodes are available for free every week



Munich, September 7, 2021. PANTAFLIX Studios, a subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7), completed filming of the third season of DAS INTERNAT (in English: "The Boarding School") last Friday. Adhering to the highest health and hygiene standards set by the COVID-19 pandemic, the team once again produced 24 episodes for the streaming service and cooperation partner Joyn. From October 25, 2021, the new season of Joyn Original will be available for free viewing on Joyn.



Three new episodes are released each week, with a top-class cast led by Sonya Kraus as school principal and successful content creators such as Mario Novembre, Payton Ramolla, Leon Pelz, Lisa Küppers, Marvin Holm, Luana Knöll, Leoobalys, Lea Mirzanli, Chany Dakota and Finn Schöwing. In addition, Ivana Novembre, Nashawn Schäfer and Laura Marie Soons join the main cast in the new season. DAS INTERNAT is edgier than ever and addresses relevant topics such as catcalling, discrimination, and homophobia.



A new classmate, a poker tournament and dubious people

In the third season, the students of F.LY. return to the boarding school and first welcome a new classmate. Fonsi is the new student and tries to turn all the women's heads - including sports teacher Ms Kovac. Alongside Fonsi, principal Ms Meyer-Stäblein is also looking for love and has discovered online dating. In the process, she gets into bizarre and dangerous situations. Also for Toni it gets dangerous. At a poker tournament, he encounters dubious people as well as the YouTube stars of Gewitter im Kopf (in English: "Thunderstorm in Head") and goes astray. After a turbulent school year, the students take a short trip to Salzburg, Austria.