HUTCHMED Highlights Clinical Data to be Presented at the Upcoming 2021 ESMO Virtual Conference

HONG KONG, SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM, HKEX: 13) today announces that new analyses and updates on the ongoing studies of amdizalisib (PI3Kδ inhibitor HMPL-689), savolitinib (ORPATHYS in China) and fruquintinib (ELUNATE in China) will be presented at the upcoming 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology (“ESMO”) Virtual Congress taking place on September 16-21, 2021.

AMDIZALISIB (also known as HMPL-689)
Title: A phase Ib study result of HMPL-689, a PI3Kδ inhibitor, in Chinese patients with relapsed/refractory lymphoma
Lead Author: Junning Cao, MD, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center
Session: Proffered Paper – Haematological Malignancies
Presentation Number: 833O
Date & Time: Monday, September 20, 2021 2:10 pm CEST
Location: Channel 3
   
SAVOLITINIB  
Title: ORCHARD osimertinib + savolitinib interim analysis: A biomarker-directed phase II platform study in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease has progressed on first-line (1L) osimertinib
Lead Author: Helena Yu, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Weill Cornell Medical College
Session: ePoster
Presentation Number: 1239P
Date available: Monday, September 13, 2021
   
FRUQUINTINIB  
Title: An open-label, phase Ib/II study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of fruquintinib in combination with tislelizumab in patients with advanced triple negative breast cancer
Lead Author: Debu Tripathy, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Session: ePoster
Presentation Number: 337TiP
Date available: Monday, September 13, 2021

About Amdizalisib

