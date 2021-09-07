HUTCHMED Highlights Clinical Data to be Presented at the Upcoming 2021 ESMO Virtual Conference
HONG KONG, SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM, HKEX: 13) today announces that new analyses and updates on the ongoing studies of amdizalisib (PI3Kδ inhibitor HMPL-689), savolitinib (ORPATHYS in China) and fruquintinib (ELUNATE in China) will be presented at the upcoming 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology (“ESMO”) Virtual Congress taking place on September 16-21, 2021.
AMDIZALISIB (also known as HMPL-689)
|Title:
|A phase Ib study result of HMPL-689, a PI3Kδ inhibitor, in Chinese patients with relapsed/refractory lymphoma
|Lead Author:
|Junning Cao, MD, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center
|Session:
|Proffered Paper – Haematological Malignancies
|Presentation Number:
|833O
|Date & Time:
|Monday, September 20, 2021 2:10 pm CEST
|Location:
|Channel 3
|SAVOLITINIB
|Title:
|ORCHARD osimertinib + savolitinib interim analysis: A biomarker-directed phase II platform study in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease has progressed on first-line (1L) osimertinib
|Lead Author:
|Helena Yu, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Weill Cornell Medical College
|Session:
|ePoster
|Presentation Number:
|1239P
|Date available:
|Monday, September 13, 2021
|FRUQUINTINIB
|Title:
|An open-label, phase Ib/II study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of fruquintinib in combination with tislelizumab in patients with advanced triple negative breast cancer
|Lead Author:
|Debu Tripathy, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
|Session:
|ePoster
|Presentation Number:
|337TiP
|Date available:
|Monday, September 13, 2021
About Amdizalisib
