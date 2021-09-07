checkAd

Ionic Brands Commences Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market in the United States

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / IONIC BRANDS CORP. ("IONIC BRANDS" or the "Company") (CSE:IONC) (OTCQB:IONKF) (FRA:IB3A), a multi-state, consumer focused premium and luxury cannabis brand portfolio Company and manufacturer of innovative cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products, is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company's common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "IONKF." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "IONC".

"The OTCQB offers investors increased visibility and transparency through high-quality disclosure, transparent trading and ease of access to Company information. We are excited to generate more liquidity for our shares and enhance our presence with U.S. investors," said John Gorst, CEO of Ionic Brands.

The OTCQB is designed for early-stage and developing US and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. U.S. Investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Ionic Brands Corp.

The Company is dedicated to building a regionally based multi-state consumer packaged goods company with a highly respected cannabis concentrate brand portfolio with strong roots in the premium and luxury segments of vape, concentrates, flower and consumables. The cornerstone Brand of the portfolio, IONIC, is a top concentrates brand in Washington State along with its economy brand Dabulous and has aggressively expanded throughout the Pacific Northwest of the United States. The brand is currently operating in Washington and Oregon. IONIC BRANDS' strategy is to be the leader of the highest-value segments of the cannabis market.

On behalf of IONIC BRANDS CORP.

John Gorst

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

For more information visit www.ionicbrands.com or contact:
investor.relations@ionicbrands.com
+1.253.248.7927

To stay better informed on the current events of the company, you can join our investor community at https://www.ionicbrands.com/investor-community

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Wertpapier


