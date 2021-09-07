Azincourt Energy Completes Radiometric Survey – Updates Plans for the East Preston Uranium Project

The primary target area for the 2021-2022 program continues to be the conductive corridor from the A-Zone through to the G-Zone (Figures 1 and 2). The selection of this trend is based on a compilation of results from the 2018 through 2020 ground-based EM and gravity surveys, property wide VTEM and magnetic surveys, and the 2019 through 2021 drill programs. The 2020 HLEM survey completed in December indicates multiple prospective conductors and structural complexity along the eastern edge of this corridor.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (“Azincourt” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AAZ, OTC: AZURF) , is pleased to report the completion of the airborne radiometric survey and provide an update on preparations for the upcoming 2021-2022 drill program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Airborne Radiometric Survey Complete

Terralogic Exploration Inc. was contracted to facilitate an airborne radiometric survey over the previously unsurveyed southern portion of the property and conduct field investigations of resulting anomalies. Special Project Inc. (SPI) of Calgary, Alberta conducted the survey using a fixed wing aircraft to complete the airborne radiometric survey, which consisted of 2,514 km of survey lines flown at a low minimum altitude and 50 m line spacing to ensure good data collection and a high survey resolution. The survey commenced on August 4th and was completed by August 14th. Preliminary results have been received (Figure 3) and ground-based follow-up of identified anomalies is currently underway.

An airborne radiometric survey uses a gamma ray scintillometer mounted on an airborne platform to measure and map the natural radiation emitted by the rocks and soil the aircraft is flying over. Gamma radiation occurs from the natural decay of elements such as uranium, thorium, and potassium. Locations that have a higher radiation signature (anomalies) than the normal values for the surrounding area (background) would then be examined by crews on the ground for the potential presence of radioactive bedrock if there is not much glacial till cover, or boulders in the till that could be traced back to a source. Many uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, including the nearby Triple-R deposit, have been found by following trails of radioactive boulders in the glacial till back to their source.