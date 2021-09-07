checkAd

Fortuna intersects 17.2 g/t Au over 30m at Sunbird Prospect, Séguéla, Cote d’Ivoire and 17.9 g/t Au over 5.4m at Galgouli Prospect, Boussoura, Burkina Faso

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 11:00  |  21   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce continued high-grade results from recent extension and scout drilling at its projects in Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso in West Africa.

Paul Weedon, Vice President of Exploration - West Africa, commented, “The exploration teams at Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire have continued to advance the exploration understanding of key structures and controls on mineralization in both the Sunbird and Galgouli projects with excellent results highlighting the potential for setting up several new targets and extensions to the known deposits at Séguéla and mineralization at Boussoura.” Mr. Weedon continued, “The company is looking forward to the continued growth from both projects as we head into the second half of the year, with Gabbro North and Sunbird emphasising the potential of Séguéla, and the continuing success of scout drilling at Boussoura in expanding the mineralized footprint.”

Séguéla drill highlights1 include:

Sunbird

  • SGDD089:   17.2 g/t Au over 30 meters from 142 meters
  • SGDD087:   2.9 g/t Au over 20 meters from 110 meters
  • SGRC1306: 2.7 g/t Au over 12 meters from 63 meters

Koula

  • SGRD1217:   28.8 g/t Au over 7 meters from 80 meters (Hanging wall lode)
  • SGRD1209:   19.8 g/t Au over 11 meters from 124 meters, including 83.3 g/t Au over 3 meters from 128 meters (Hanging wall lode)
  • SGDD085:   6.1 g/t Au over 18 meters from 246 meters (Central lode)

Gabbro North

  • SGRC1236:   23.0 g/t Au over 4 meters from 109 meters, and 9.2 g/t Au over 5 meters from 117 meters
  • SGRC1239: 2.5 g/t Au over 5 meters from 17 meters

Boussoura drill highlights1 include:

Fofora Scout Drilling

  • FFR259: 6.5 g/t Au over 6 meters from 35 meters (VC4)
  • FFR264: 5.2 g/t Au over 6 meters from 94 meters (VC4)
  • RC125: 12.9 g/t Au over 5 meters from 24 meters and 2.5 g/t Au over 7 meters from 57 meters (VC1)

Fofora Main Drilling

  • FFR272: 6.7 g/t Au over 4 meters from 127 meters and 9.9 g/t Au over 8 meters from 136 meters
  • FFR270: 1.0 g/t Au over 27 meters from 40 meters, 11.4 g/t Au over 3 meters from 141 meters, and 1.5 g/t Au over 10 meters from 197 meters

Galgouli Central

  • GAL055: 17.9 g/t Au over 5.4 meters from 232.2 meters, including 87.4 g/t Au over 0.95 meters from 235.05 meters
  • GAL065: 6.6 g/t Au over 4.8 meters from 253.2 meters, including 58.9 g/t Au over 0.5 meters from 255.65 meters

Galgouli Regional

  • RC096: 22.2 g/t Au over 2 meters from 100 meters
  • RC077: 18.1 g/t Au over 1 meter from 44 meters and 7.8g/t Au over 2 meters from 53 meters

Note:

  1. All intervals are down hole lengths which represent approximately 70% true width

Séguéla gold Project, Cote d’Ivoire

Exploration activities at the Séguéla gold Project (see Figure 1) have continued to advance the high-grade Koula deposit with step-out drilling intersecting a new zone of hanging wall mineralization as well as infilling the extension of the high-grade Koula structure. The combined 7,115-meter, 24-hole Hanging Wall (HW) and Main Zone program, which started in April 2021 is now completed. The significance of the results, including 28.8 g/t gold over 7 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole SGRD1217) and 19.8 g/t gold over 11 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole SGRD1209 and to Figure 2) and the proximity to the Stage Two Pit Shell are being evaluated. Mineralization remains open at depth on the main Koula structure while the hanging wall mineralization highlights the potential for additional structures at depth.

Depth extension drilling at Sunbird, as part of the recently completed 1,774 meter, 11-hole program which started in May 2021, has extended the mineralized envelope. Results including 17.2 g/t gold over 30 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole SGDD089) and 3.2 g/t gold over 28 metres (refer to the Appendix, drill hole SGDD088) highlight the depth potential with the deepest drilling less than 200 meters below surface (refer to Figure 3). In addition, Sunbird is demonstrating very similar structural and lithological controls to those identified at the Koula and Ancien deposits. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike with more than 1 kilometer of mineralized strike drill tested to date.

Further high-grade results, including 23.0 g/t gold over 4 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole SGRC1236), have been returned from the 14-hole, 2,070-meter additional scout drilling program completed in August at Gabbro North (refer to Figure 4), following up from previous high-grade results intersected in the first scout drilling phase in the second quarter of 2021. Drilling only tested the southern zone of known mineralization with mineralization now delineated along a 300-meter strike and where it remains open along strike and at depth.

Figure 1. Séguéla deposits and satellite prospects

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7992d3c-aa22-4cf8 ...

Figure 2. Koula long section with recent assay results

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73281e74-2a53-4279 ...

Figure 3. Sunbird long section with recent assay results

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b6d56f9-58dc-4aab ...

Figure 4. Gabbro North long section with recent assay results

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4451b62-2683-42aa ...

Boussoura, Burkina Faso

Exploration activities at Boussoura where a 47-hole, 5,958-meter program since March 2021 has continued to advance Fofora Main where infill and extension drilling has increased the confidence in the structural controls of mineralization, with several additional high-grade intervals returned, including 9.9 g/t gold over 8 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole FFR272). Scout drilling at the adjacent vein corridors to the west continues to highlight the regional potential, with drilling on vein corridors VC4 and VC5 intersecting extensive zones of alteration and associated quartz veining and mineralization.

Further south at Galgouli, a 12-hole, 3,419-meter program depth extension drilling on the central zone testing the structural controls and concluded in July was successful in identifying extensions to the high-grade shoots at depth with results including 17.9 g/t gold over 5.4 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole GAL055). A 32-hole, 4,022-meter scout drilling program was also successful in identifying high-grade mineralization approximately 1 kilometer to the south and south-east of the central Galgouli zone, testing interpreted parallel structures (10.9 g/t gold over 2 meters; refer to the Appendix, drill hole RC098) and a possible regional scale cross-structure (22.2 g/t gold over 2 meters; refer to the Appendix, drill hole RC096). A total of 44 holes have been completed for a total of 7,444 meters since April 2021.

Figure 5. Boussoura Project location on Houndé Belt, Burkina Faso (Roxgold August 2021)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1410455-0766-40e5 ...

Figure 6. Fofora plan view with recent results (All grades represent grams per tonne gold)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61fb735b-2be3-402e ...

Figure 7. Galgouli plan view with recent results for Galgouli Central and scout drilling (All grades represent grams per tonne gold)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf190747-a768-41f4 ...

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA-QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the company’s personnel.

All RC drilling at Séguéla and Boussoura used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5% representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5% sample were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company controlled core yard.

All DD drill holes at Séguéla and Boussoura were drilled with HQ sized diamond drill bits. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the relevant project site (Séguéla or Boussoura). The other half was sampled, catalogued and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All Séguéla RC and DD core samples were shipped to ALS Laboratories preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro for preparation while all Boussoura samples were direct shipped to ALS Laboratories in Ouagadougou for preparation. Séguéla samples were shipped via commercial courier to ALS’s facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all Boussoura and Séguéla samples. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Vice President of Exploration - West Africa for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, being a member of the Australian Institute for Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, and the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core.  There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and an advanced development project in Côte d’Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our shareholders and stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | E: info@fortunasilver.com

APPENDIX: Séguéla drill program results

HoleID Easting1 Northing1 Elevation EOH
Depth 		UTM
Azimuth 		Dip Depth
From
(m) 		Depth
To
(m) 		Down Hole
Width
(m) 		Est.
True
Width 		Au
(ppm) 		Hole
Type 		Area
SGDD085





 742497





 895371





 418





 326.6





 108





 -62 246 264 18 12.6 6.10 DD Koula
including 250 251 1 0.7 18.90 DD Koula
and 252 253 1 0.7 10.65 DD Koula
and 256 257 1 0.7 54.70 DD Koula
SGDD092 742435 895316 406 351.6 108 -64 NSI         DD Koula
SGDD093 742454 895362 414 396.5 108 -62 374 380 6 4.2 2.05 DD Koula
SGDD094 742283 895052 384 492.5 108 -62 NSI         DD Koula
SGRD1208 742459 895366 447 387.5 110 -60 NSI         RCD Koula
SGRD1209



 742442



 895263



 437



 324.5



 108



 -62 124 135 11 7.7 23.95 RCD Koula
including 128 131 3 2.1 83.27 RCD Koula
including 129 130 1 0.7 156.00 RCD Koula
SGRC1210 742380 895230 397 60.0 108 -62 NSI         RC Koula
SGRD1211

 742401

 895223

 427

 396.8

 108

 -62 204 212 8 5.6 4.38 RCD Koula
including 208 209 1 0.7 13.65 RCD Koula
SGRD1212 742338 895141 419 453.6 108 -62 NSI         RCD Koula
SGRD1213 742376 895182 422 390.7 108 -62 198 199 1 0.7 10.90 RCD Koula
SGRD1214 742394 895171 396 351.5 108 -62 NSI         RCD Koula
SGRD1215

 742415

 895216

 427

 345.8

 108

 -62 154 164 10 7 2.71 RCD Koula
including 157 158 1 0.7 15.00 RCD Koula
SGRD1216

 742479

 895300

 412

 285.5

 108

 -62 249 258 9 6.3 1.61 RCD Koula
and 280 283 3 2.1 2.66 RCD Koula
SGRD1217



 742459



 895253



 437



 282.7



 108



 -62 80 87 7 4.9 28.78 RCD Koula
including 83 85 2 1.4 56.70 RCD Koula
And 86 87 1 0.7 68.40 RCD Koula
SGRD1218

 742424

 895268

 436

 351.6

 108

 -62 166 176 10 7 0.85 RCD Koula
and 312 325 13 9.1 1.18 RCD Koula
SGRD1219 742357 895133 419 408.6 108 -62 NSI         RCD Koula
SGRD1220 742319 895092 416 432.5 108 -62 267 271 4 2.8 2.08 RCD Koula
SGRD1221 742511 895234 434 123.5 110 -60 NSI         RCD Koula
SGRD1222 742489 895241 433 150.5 110 -60 10 15 5 3.5 1.93 RCD Koula
SGRD1223 742464 895197 401 120.0 110 -60 45 46 1 0.7 6.67 RCD Koula
SGRD1224 742442 895205 428 150.8 110 -60 NSI         RCD Koula
SGRD1225 742440 895154 427 120.5 110 -60 NSI         RCD Koula
SGRD1226 742416 895164 425 150.8 110 -60 NSI         RCD Koula
SGRD1227

 742501

 895291

 411

 260.0

 110

 -60 44 46 2 1.4 3.25 RCD Koula
and 222 227 5 3.5 1.51 RCD Koula
                           
SGDD087

 742852

 893012

 516

 190.4

 270

 -60 110 130 20 14 2.93 DD Sunbird
including 116 117 1 0.7 27.60 DD Sunbird
SGDD088









 742939









 893390









 509









 199.3









 270









 -60 112 114 2 1.4 6.86 DD Sunbird
including 112 113 1 0.7 11.50 DD Sunbird
and 160 188 28 19.6 3.21 DD Sunbird
including 163 164 1 0.7 22.10 DD Sunbird
and 169 170 1 0.7 10.50 DD Sunbird
and 187 188 1 0.7 15.15 DD Sunbird
SGDD089













 742749













 893238













 482













 174.4













 90













 -60 17 21 4 2.8 2.78 DD Sunbird
and 142 172 30 21 17.16 DD Sunbird
including 142 144 2 1.4 26.70 DD Sunbird
and 146 147 1 0.7 32.80 DD Sunbird
and 148 149 1 0.7 12.50 DD Sunbird
and 154 156 2 1.4 52.90 DD Sunbird
and 157 165 8 5.6 24.81 DD Sunbird
and 166 167 1 0.7 78.40 DD Sunbird
SGDD090

 742620

 892814

 552

 225.4

 90

 -60 189 192 3 2.1 2.77 DD Sunbird
and 207 212 5 3.5 1.11 DD Sunbird
SGRC1302 742760 892715 537 133.0 270 -60 111 112 1 0.7 7.58 RC Sunbird
SGRC1303 742790 892711 549 168.0 270 -60 Not assayed   abandoned     RC Sunbird
SGRC1304 742940 893437 502 144.0 270 -60 NSI         RC Sunbird
SGRC1305 742898 893663 460 78.0 270 -60 NSI         RC Sunbird
SGRC1306 742927 893662 462 120.0 270 -60 63 75 12 8.4 2.67 RC Sunbird
SGRC1307 742864 892910 507 108.0 270 -60 NSI         RC Sunbird
SGRC1308 742823 892763 552 234.0 270 -60 NSI         RC Sunbird
                           
SGRC1228 744610 900650 507 110.0 90 -60 12 22 10 7 1.37 RC Gabbro North
SGRC1229 744585 900650 506 160.0 90 -60 NSI         RC Gabbro North
SGRC1230 744560 900650 505 210.0 90 -60 NSI         RC Gabbro North
SGRC1231 744610 900550 523 120.0 90 -60 NSI         RC Gabbro North
SGRC1232 744560 900550 525 210.0 90 -60 163 168 5 3.5 1.94 RC Gabbro North
SGRC1233 744610 900450 537 98.0 90 -60 NSI         RC Gabbro North
SGRC1234 744585 900450 537 18.0 90 -60 Not assayed   abandoned     RC Gabbro North
SGRC1235 744585 900450 537 157.0 90 -60 NSI         RC Gabbro North
SGRC1236





 744560





 900450





 539





 210.0





 90





 -60 109 113 4 2.8 23.03 RC Gabbro North
including 111 112 1 0.7 86.40 RC Gabbro North
and 117 122 5 3.5 9.19 RC Gabbro North
including 117 119 2 1.4 16.33 RC Gabbro North
SGRC1237 744610 900350 532 110.0 90 -60 NSI         RC Gabbro North
SGRC1238 744585 900350 532 162.0 90 -60 156 159 3 2.1 1.71 RC Gabbro North
SGRC1239 744560 900350 533 210.0 90 -60 17 22 5 3.5 2.45 RC Gabbro North
SGRC1240 744450 900100 505 150.0 90 -60 NSI         RC Gabbro North
SGRC1241 744400 900100 515 150.0 90 -60 NSI         RC Gabbro North

Notes:
1. UTM coordinate system WGS84 29N
2. NSI: No Significant Intersect

APPENDIX: Boussoura drill program results

HoleID Easting1 Northing1 Elevation EOH
Depth 		UTM
Azimuth 		Dip Depth
From
(m) 		Depth
To
(m) 		Down Hole
Width
(m) 		Est.
True
Width 		Au
(ppm) 		Hole
Type 		Area
BSR-21-RD-GAL-052 448342 1108445 400 240.0 59 -54 205.9 209.0 3.1 2.2 1.7 RD Galgouli
BSR-21-RD-GAL-055

 448122

 1108786

 394

 282.0

 36

 -57 232.2 237.6 5.4 3.8 17.9 RD Galgouli
including 235.1 236.0 0.9 0.7 87.4   Galgouli
BSR-21-RD-GAL-056







 448175







 1108929







 399







 255.0







 60







 -85 183.3 184.3 1.0 0.7 6.3 RD Galgouli
and 197.1 204.0 6.9 4.9 6.1   Galgouli
including 197.1 198.0 0.9 0.7 32.2   Galgouli
including 201.3 202.0 0.7 0.5 13.6   Galgouli
and 223.4 226.3 3.0 2.1 2.0   Galgouli
BSR-21-RD-GAL-057 448238 1108713 396 200.0 77 -52 168.2 170.5 2.3 1.6 1.5 RD Galgouli
BSR-21-RD-GAL-058

 448215

 1108673

 396

 254.0

 58

 -57 149.0 150.4 1.4 1.0 7.8 RD Galgouli
including 149.0 149.6 0.6 0.4 17.5   Galgouli
BSR-21-RD-GAL-059

 448214

 1108675

 396

 261.2

 65

 -72 211.8 213.0 1.3 0.9 9.7 RD Galgouli
including 211.8 212.4 0.6 0.4 19.2 RD Galgouli
BSR-21-DD-GAL-060 448212 1108574 397 288.5 60 -60 242.6 244.2 1.6 1.1 4.0 DD Galgouli
BSR-21-DD-GAL-061 448032 1108796 392 330.0 61 -58 314.9 315.9 1.0 0.7 22.0 DD Galgouli
BSR-21-DD-GAL-062 447988 1108822 408 372.0 59 -56 354.8 356.5 1.8 1.2 0.6 DD Galgouli
BSR-21-DD-GAL-063

 447988

 1108820

 391

 336.0

 56

 -47 307.1 307.8 0.7 0.5 5.5 DD Galgouli
and 322.1 326.3 4.2 2.9 0.7   Galgouli
BSR-21-RD-GAL-064 448133 1108684 394 297.0 45 -53 242.2 247.1 4.9 3.4 0.6 RD Galgouli
BSR-21-RD-GAL-065



 448134



 1108695



 394



 303.0



 42



 -62 253.2 258.0 4.8 3.4 6.6 RD Galgouli
including 255.7 256.2 0.5 0.3 58.9   Galgouli
and 274.6 275.0 0.4 0.3 22.4   Galgouli
                           
BSR-21-DD-FFR-229



















 445490



















 1122947



















 453



















 381



















 65



















 -55 60.3 62.0 1.7 1.2 1.6 DD Fofora VC3
and 101.1 106.8 5.7 4.0 0.5   Fofora VC3
and 134.8 138.9 4.1 2.9 0.9   Fofora VC3
and 142.6 149.0 6.4 4.5 3.0   Fofora VC3
including 144.4 145.5 1.1 0.8 6.9   Fofora VC3
including 148.0 149.0 1.0 0.7 8.2   Fofora VC3
and 159.5 169.5 10.0 7.0 0.8   Fofora VC3
and 285.6 301.0 15.4 10.8 0.5   Fofora VC3
and 329.7 331.3 1.6 1.1 1.4   Fofora VC3
and 365.2 369.8 4.6 3.2 2.1   Fofora VC3
and 372.5 377.0 4.6 3.2 0.7   Fofora VC3
BSR-21-RD-FFR-230











 445458











 1123036











 441











 282











 65











 -55 106.8 116.0 9.2 6.4 0.9 RD Fofora VC3
including 106.8 107.7 0.9 0.6 5.3   Fofora VC3
and 142.0 148.3 6.3 4.4 0.8   Fofora VC3
and 153.7 156.0 2.3 1.6 1.2   Fofora VC3
and 162.0 168.0 6.0 4.2 0.7   Fofora VC3
and 172.8 173.6 0.8 0.6 1.1   Fofora VC3
and 222.8 225.4 2.6 1.8 1.2   Fofora VC3
BSR-21-RC-FFR-233





 445537





 1120790





 390





 110





 230





 -50 16.0 17.0 1.0 0.7 0.8 RC Fofora VC4
and 46.0 48.0 2.0 1.4 0.5   Fofora VC4
and 60.0 63.0 3.0 2.1 2.3   Fofora VC4
and 93.0 94.0 1.0 0.7 2.4   Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-236A

 445303

 1120880

 414

 135

 230

 -50 22.0 24.0 2.0 1.4 10.8 RC Fofora VC5
including 23.0 24.0 1.0 0.7 20.7   Fofora VC5
BSR-21-RC-FFR-238 445395 1120957 411 104 230 -50 45.0 47.0 2.0 1.4 1.0 RC Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-240

 445483

 1121033

 391

 108

 230

 -50 64.0 66.0 2.0 1.4 1.9 RC Fofora VC4
and 77.0 80.0 3.0 2.1 2.2   Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-242 445262 1121132 402 102 230 -50 73.0 78.0 5.0 3.5 2.2 RC Fofora VC5
BSR-21-RC-FFR-243 445311 1121171 401 160 230 -50 139.0 149.0 10.0 7.0 1.1 RC Fofora VC5
BSR-21-RC-FFR-245

 445398

 1121239

 398

 102

 230

 -50 62.0 64.0 2.0 1.4 2.0 RC Fofora VC4
and 84.0 89.0 5.0 3.5 0.8   Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-246 445152 1121842 438 117 260 -50 52.0 54.0 2.0 1.4 1.2 RC Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-247A 446597 1123144 363 120 60 -50 69.0 70.0 1.0 0.7 2.0 RC Fofora Regional
BSR-21-RC-FFR-248 445331 1122071 429 102 90 -50 77.0 80.0 3.0 2.1 0.5 RC Fofora Regional
BSR-21-RC-FFR-249A

 446649

 1123173

 361

 108

 60

 -50 1.0 5.0 4.0 2.8 0.6 RC Fofora Regional
and 11.0 18.0 7.0 4.9 1.1   Fofora Regional
BSR-21-RC-FFR-250 446702 1123201 360 102 60 -50 98.0 102.0 4.0 2.8 0.4 RC Fofora Regional
BSR-21-RC-FFR-257 446522 1123593 383 102 270 -50 64.0 68.0 4.0 2.8 1.3 RC Fofora Regional
BSR-21-RC-FFR-259



 444643



 1123275



 412



 100



 245



 -50 35.0 41.0 6.0 4.2 6.5 RC Fofora VC4
including 36.0 38.0 2.0 1.4 16.6   Fofora VC4
and 82.0 88.0 6.0 4.2 0.4   Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-260 444684 1123300 413 108 245 -50 61.0 63.0 2.0 1.4 1.2 RC Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-261

 445229

 1122076

 430

 106

 270

 -50 32.0 37.0 5.0 3.5 0.7 RC Fofora VC4
and 88.0 92.0 4.0 2.8 1.2   Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-262



 445208



 1122109



 432



 117



 270



 -50 1.0 6.0 5.0 3.5 0.4 RC Fofora VC4
and 18.0 23.0 5.0 3.5 0.4   Fofora VC4
and 45.0 51.0 6.0 4.2 0.9   Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-263

 445235

 1122111

 429

 102

 270

 -50 50.0 53.0 3.0 2.1 0.6 RC Fofora VC4
and 93.0 97.0 4.0 2.8 0.7   Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-264

 445254

 1122032

 431

 120

 270

 -50 94.0 100.0 6.0 4.2 5.2 RC Fofora VC4
including 95.0 96.0 1.0 0.7 19.9   Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-265A 445233 1122032 428 105 270 -50 52.0 57.0 5.0 3.5 0.6 RC Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-266

 446652

 1122917

 366

 72

 50

 -55 31.0 39.0 8.0 5.6 0.7 RC Fofora Main
and 58.0 60.0 2.0 1.4 2.2   Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-267

 446557

 1122766

 370

 180

 50

 -55 142.0 152.0 10.0 7.0 2.0 RC Fofora Main
  149.0 150.0 1.0 0.7 12.4   Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-268











 446562











 1122836











 379











 150











 50











 -55 69.0 72.0 3.0 2.1 2.7 RC Fofora Main
including 70.0 71.0 1.0 0.7 6.5   Fofora Main
and 76.0 79.0 3.0 2.1 0.5   Fofora Main
and 110.0 113.0 3.0 2.1 4.8   Fofora Main
including 110.0 111.0 1.0 0.7 8.7   Fofora Main
and 119.0 125.0 6.0 4.2 3.5   Fofora Main
including 124.0 125.0 1.0 0.7 13.0   Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-269



 446487



 1122895



 375



 122



 50



 -55 26.0 28.0 2.0 1.4 2.2 RC Fofora Main
and 88.0 92.0 4.0 2.8 2.5   Fofora Main
including 89.0 90.0 1.0 0.7 8.0   Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-270















 446512















 1122725















 367















 228















 50















 -50 28.0 31.0 3.0 2.1 1.5 RC Fofora Main
and 40.0 67.0 27.0 18.9 1.0   Fofora Main
including 62.0 63.0 1.0 0.7 7.0   Fofora Main
and 141.0 144.0 3.0 2.1 11.4   Fofora Main
including 141.0 142.0 1.0 0.7 30.8   Fofora Main
and 148.0 152.0 4.0 2.8 0.7   Fofora Main
and 181.0 193.0 12.0 8.4 0.5   Fofora Main
and 197.0 207.0 10.0 7.0 1.5   Fofora Main
including 204.0 205.0 1.0 0.7 10.5   Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-271



 446451



 1122862



 382



 186



 50



 -55 143.0 148.0 5.0 3.5 1.5 RC Fofora Main
and 152.0 158.0 6.0 4.2 0.4   Fofora Main
and 165.0 168.0 3.0 2.1 1.6   Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-272









 446451









 1122884









 378









 180









 50









 -52 108.0 116.0 8.0 5.6 1.2 RC Fofora Main
including 115.0 116.0 1.0 0.7 6.0   Fofora Main
and 127.0 131.0 4.0 2.8 6.7   Fofora Main
including 129.0 130.0 1.0 0.7 18.4   Fofora Main
and 136.0 144.0 8.0 5.6 9.9   Fofora Main
including 142.0 144.0 2.0 1.4 34.3   Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-273







 446628







 1122889







 369







 96







 45







 -53 36.0 37.0 1.0 0.7 5.0 RC Fofora Main
and 38.0 40.0 2.0 1.4 4.3   Fofora Main
and 68.0 70.0 2.0 1.4 3.4   Fofora Main
and 86.0 94.0 8.0 5.6 3.8   Fofora Main
including 89.0 91.0 2.0 1.4 11.2   Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-274









 446587









 1122860









 359









 125









 50









 -55 25.0 29.0 4.0 2.8 1.3 RC Fofora Main
and 37.0 40.0 3.0 2.1 8.3   Fofora Main
including 38.0 39.0 1.0 0.7 15.5   Fofora Main
and 76.0 87.0 11.0 7.7 0.7   Fofora Main
and 95.0 102.0 7.0 4.9 5.9   Fofora Main
including 99.0 100.0 1.0 0.7 34.5   Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-275 446395 1122950 379 162 90 -50 100.0 102.0 2.0 1.4 3.2 RC Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-277







 446501







 1122785







 383







 190







 50







 -55 63.0 66.0 3.0 2.1 0.9 RC Fofora Main
and 129.0 132.0 3.0 2.1 2.6   Fofora Main
and 166.0 168.0 2.0 1.4 4.3   Fofora Main
and 185.0 190.0 5.0 3.5 5.2   Fofora Main
including 186.0 188.0 2.0 1.4 9.6   Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-278

 445865

 1122552

 406

 42

 68

 -50 13.0 15.0 2.0 1.4 0.4   Fofora VC2
and 33.0 37.0 4.0 2.8 0.8   Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-279 445903 1122445 409 48 68 -50 1.0 13.0 12.0 8.4 1.0 RC Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-281



 445782



 1122515



 429



 159



 68



 -50 33.0 35.0 2.0 1.4 1.3 RC Fofora VC2
and 45.0 49.0 4.0 2.8 1.2   Fofora VC2
and 112.0 119.0 7.0 4.9 0.3   Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-282



 445869



 1122430



 417



 96



 68



 -50 21.0 23.0 2.0 1.4 2.5 RC Fofora VC2
and 40.0 52.0 12.0 8.4 1.2   Fofora VC2
and 65.0 76.0 11.0 7.7 0.4   Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-283



 445892



 1122381



 415



 84



 68



 -50 16.0 24.0 8.0 5.6 0.7 RC Fofora VC2
and 28.0 41.0 13.0 9.1 0.9   Fofora VC2
and 63.0 67.0 4.0 2.8 1.1   Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-284 445951 1122354 401 38 68 -50 29.0 38.0 9.0 6.3 0.5 RC Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-285





 445911





 1122336





 411





 93





 68





 -50 34.0 36.0 2.0 1.4 5.1 RC Fofora VC2
including 34.0 35.0 1.0 0.7 9.7   Fofora VC2
and 53.0 58.0 5.0 3.5 0.4   Fofora VC2
and 62.0 69.0 7.0 4.9 1.2   Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-286







 445879







 1122322







 411







 144







 68







 -50 30.0 35.0 5.0 3.5 0.3 RC Fofora VC2
and 90.0 111.0 21.0 14.7 0.5   Fofora VC2
and 128.0 132.0 4.0 2.8 1.8   Fofora VC2
and 139.0 144.0 5.0 3.5 1.3   Fofora VC2
including 140.0 141.0 1.0 0.7 5.2   Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-287





 445937





 1122300





 402





 96





 68





 -50 25.0 33.0 8.0 5.6 0.6 RC Fofora VC2
and 36.0 37.0 1.0 0.7 2.3   Fofora VC2
and 40.0 57.0 17.0 11.9 0.5   Fofora VC2
and 64.0 70.0 6.0 4.2 0.6   Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-289 445207 1120402 396 142 250 -50 60.0 62.0 2.0 1.4 1.1 RC Fofora VC5
BSR-21-RC-FFR-292 445054 1120566 400 75 250 -50 49.0 51.0 2.0 1.4 1.4 RC Fofora VC5
BSR-21-RC-FFR-293 445142 1120594 390 153 250 -50 118.0 119.0 1.0 0.7 9.9 RC Fofora VC5
BSR-21-RC-FFR-295 445160 1120297 376 72 250 -50 28.0 29.0 1.0 0.7 1.4 RC Fofora VC5
BSR-21-RC-FFR-296 445240 1120319 394 132 250 -50 88.0 90.0 2.0 1.4 1.1 RC Fofora VC5
                           
BSR-21-RC-069 445841 1111172 437 114.0 90 -50 73.0 75.0 2.0 1.4 3.4 RC Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-070 445840 1111257 429 108.0 90 -50 25.0 32.0 7.0 4.9 0.5 RC Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-071 445888 1111257 438 102.0 90 -50 76.0 77.0 1.0 0.7 6.0 RC Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-074

 449160

 1107488

 394

 174.0

 60

 -50 125.0 131.0 6.0 4.2 5.6 RC Galgouli Regional
including 126.0 127.0 1.0 0.7 20.0 RC Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-076



 448540



 1107036



 390



 108.0



 80



 -50 15.0 16.0 1.0 0.7 1.2 RC Galgouli Regional
and 48.0 51.0 3.0 2.1 4.7   Galgouli Regional
including 48.0 49.0 1.0 0.7 12.0   Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-077



 448576



 1106986



 399



 105.0



 85



 -50 44.0 45.0 1.0 0.7 18.1 RC Galgouli Regional
and 53.0 55.0 2.0 1.4 7.8   Galgouli Regional
including 53.0 54.0 1.0 0.7 15.3   Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-083

 449722

 1107900

 420

 120.0

 320

 -50 22.0 23.0 1.0 0.7 1.9 RC Galgouli Regional
and 35.0 38.0 3.0 2.1 0.5   Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-084



 449707



 1107837



 455



 155.0



 320



 -50 94.0 100.0 6.0 4.2 5.0 RC Galgouli Regional
including 95.0 96.0 1.0 0.7 12.0   Galgouli Regional
including 97.0 99.0 2.0 1.4 8.5   Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-085







 449564







 1107794







 439







 132.0







 320







 -50 34.0 35.0 1.0 0.7 1.8 RC Galgouli Regional
and 42.0 43.0 1.0 0.7 0.9   Galgouli Regional
and 70.0 72.0 2.0 1.4 4.7   Galgouli Regional
including 71.0 72.0 1.0 0.7 8.6   Galgouli Regional
and 123.0 124.0 1.0 0.7 2.8   Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-086

 449607

 1107756

 440

 150.0

 320

 -50 75.0 78.0 3.0 2.1 4.5 RC Galgouli Regional
including 75.0 77.0 2.0 1.4 6.4   Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-087 449307 1107525 403 81.0 320 -50 2.0 9.0 7.0 4.9 0.3 RC Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-088

 449351

 1107484

 401

 156.0

 320

 -50 139.0 142.0 3.0 2.1 7.2 RC Galgouli Regional
including 140.0 141.0 1.0 0.7 15.9 RC Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-089 447844 1110061 397 110.0 60 -50 47.0 50.0 3.0 2.1 1.5 RC Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-090



 447803



 1110042



 396



 114.0



 60



 -50 21.0 26.0 5.0 3.5 0.3 RC Galgouli Regional
and 33.0 38.0 5.0 3.5 0.4   Galgouli Regional
and 56.0 64.0 8.0 5.6 0.7   Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-095 447794 1109913 397 120.0 60 -50 9.0 10.0 1.0 0.7 2.8 RC Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-096

 449290

 1107423

 400

 156.0

 320

 -50 100.0 102.0 2.0 1.4 22.2 RC Galgouli Regional
and 100.0 101.0 1.0 0.7 44.0   Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-098

 448500

 1107003

 393

 132.0

 60

 -50 129.0 131.0 2.0 1.4 10.9 RC Galgouli Regional
including 129.0 130.0 1.0 0.7 21.4   Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-099

 448566

 1106997

 398

 102.0

 60

 -50 42.0 45.0 3.0 2.1 5.2 RC Galgouli Regional
including 42.0 43.0 1.0 0.7 15.0   Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-100 448548 1106951 390 130.0 59 -50 78.0 83.0 5.0 3.5 1.6 RC Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-103 448606 1106944 403 78.0 60 -50 72.0 73.0 1.0 0.7 1.7 RC Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-105

 449280

 1107498

 404

 102.0

 320

 -50 38.0 40.0 2.0 1.4 1.1 RC Galgouli Regional
and 81.0 82.0 1.0 0.7 21.1   Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-106

 449408

 1107510

 398

 156.0

 320

 -50 57.0 58.0 1.0 0.7 1.1 RC Galgouli Regional
and 121.0 122.0 1.0 0.7 1.3   Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-107

 447875

 1110035

 404

 102.0

 320

 -50 10.0 15.0 5.0 3.5 1.1 RC Galgouli Regional
and 62.0 66.0 4.0 2.8 0.6   Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-108

 447890

 1110012

 395

 114.0

 320

 -50 53.0 60.0 7.0 4.9 0.5 RC Galgouli Regional
and 142.0 145.0 3.0 2.1 1.7 RC Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-109











 449667











 1107788











 440











 160.0











 320











 -50 38.0 39.0 1.0 0.7 1.9   Galgouli Regional
and 42.0 47.0 5.0 3.5 5.7 RC Galgouli Regional
including 43.0 44.0 1.0 0.7 21.2   Galgouli Regional
and 61.0 62.0 1.0 0.7 1.1   Galgouli Regional
and 66.0 71.0 5.0 3.5 7.0   Galgouli Regional
including 66.0 67.0 1.0 0.7 13.5   Galgouli Regional
including 68.0 69.0 1.0 0.7 15.6   Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-111 449517 1107752 440 102.0 320 -50 95.0 96.0 1.0 0.7 2.1 RC Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-114

 449641

 1107708

 453

 150.0

 320

 -50 113.0 114.0 1.0 0.7 1.9 RC Galgouli Regional
and 128.0 130.0 2.0 1.4 1.8   Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-116 449742 1107794 446 210.0 320 -50 127.0 138.0 11.0 7.7 0.8 RC Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-121

 449264

 1107459

 393

 123.0

 320

 -50 24.0 26.0 2.0 1.4 1.4 RC Galgouli Regional
and 78.0 88.0 10.0 7.0 1.0   Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-122 449321 1107444 390 150.0 320 -50 51.0 52.0 1.0 0.7 3.4 RC Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-125









 446972









 1119870









 357









 102.0









 55









 -50 15.0 16.0 1.0 0.7 1.3 RC Galgouli Regional
and 24.0 29.0 5.0 3.5 12.9   Galgouli Regional
including 25.0 26.0 1.0 0.7 60.6   Galgouli Regional
and 57.0 64.0 7.0 4.9 2.5   Galgouli Regional
including 63.0 64.0 1.0 0.7 11.7   Galgouli Regional
and 82.0 88.0 6.0 4.2 0.4   Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-126

 447009

 1119819

 360

 104.0

 55

 -50 18.0 23.0 5.0 3.5 0.5 RC Galgouli Regional
and 76.0 81.0 5.0 3.5 0.5   Galgouli Regional

Notes:
1. UTM coordinate system WGS84 29N
2. NSI: No Significant Intersect

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements about the anticipated exploration and other development programs at the Séguéla Project and the Boussoura Project together with the nature, implementation and timing thereof, the exploration and metallurgical results of such programs; the anticipated timing and results of exploration drilling and assays; the proposed timeline and benefits of further drilling; the Company’s plans for its mines and mineral properties; the Company’s business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company’s mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; the Company’s ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources and to convert mineral resources to mineral reserves; timelines; production at the mines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; the effects of laws, regulations and government policies affecting our operations or potential future operations; future successful development of our projects; the estimates of expected or anticipated economic returns from the Company’s mining operations including future sales of metals, doré and concentrate or other products produced by the Company and the Company’s ability to achieve its production and cost guidance; capital expenditures at the Company’s operations; estimated brownfields expenditures in 2021; the success of the Company’s exploration activities at its mines and development projects; the duration and impacts of COVID-19 on the Company’s production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; metal price estimates, estimated metal grades in 2021; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “anticipated”, “estimated” “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s mining operations and construction activities; the duration and impacts of COVID-19 on the Company’s production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition, and the risks relating to a global pandemic, which unless contained could cause a slowdown in global economic growth; uncertainties related to the impacts of COVID-19 which may include: changing market conditions, changing restrictions on the mining industry in the countries in which the Company operates, the ability to operate as a result of government imposed restrictions, including restrictions on travel, the transportation of concentrates and doré, access to refineries, the impact of additional waves of the pandemic or increases of incidents of COVID-19 in the countries in which we operate; the duration of any suspension of operations at the Company’s mines as a result of COVID-19 which may affect production and the Company’ business operations and financial condition; changes in prices for gold, silver and other metals; changes in the prices of key supplies; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna’s mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; changes to current estimates of mineral reserves and resources; changes to production and cost estimates; governmental and other approvals; changes in government, political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; fluctuations in currencies and exchange rates; the imposition of capital control in countries in which the Company operates; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to the presence of continuity of and metals at the Séguéla Project and the Boussoura Project at estimated grades; the accuracy of the Company’s current mineral resource and reserve estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; ore grades and recoveries; prices for silver, gold and base metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; prices for energy, labour, materials and supplies, transport and services; that the Company’s activities will be in accordance with the Company’s public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; the duration and impacts of COVID-19 on the Company’s production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition, and the risks relating to a global pandemic, which unless contained could cause a slowdown in global economic growth; government mandates in Peru, Mexico and Argentina with respect to mining operations generally or auxiliary businesses or services required for the Company’s operations; government and the Company’s attempts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 which may affect many aspects of the Company’s operations, including transportation of personnel to and from site, contractor and supplier availability and the ability to sell or deliver concentrate and doré; the expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; that the Company’s activities will be in accordance with the Company’s public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained for the Company’s business and operations; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortuna intersects 17.2 g/t Au over 30m at Sunbird Prospect, Séguéla, Cote d’Ivoire and 17.9 g/t Au over 5.4m at Galgouli Prospect, Boussoura, Burkina Faso VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce continued high-grade results from recent extension and scout drilling at its projects in Cote d’Ivoire and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RCI Banque: 2021 Half-yearly Financial Report has been made available
STMicroelectronics Announces Mass-Market Availability of ST4SIM GSMA-compliant eSIMs for M2M ...
Capgemini Press release// Capgemini becomes Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and ...
The DIAC "Half-Year Financial Report 2021”  has been made available is now available
Ahold Delhaize announces changes in the bol.com Management Board
Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data August 2021
Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB
ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at EURETINA 2021
DIAC S.A.: Half-year Financial Report 2021
ABC arbitrage: Pace of activity as of September 1, 2021
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...