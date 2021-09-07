Servier and Neurochlore announce the main results of the two phase 3 clinical studies assessing bumetanide in the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorders in children and adolescents
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Servier and Neurochlore announce that no sign of
effectiveness was observed in their two phase 3 clinical studies assessing
bumetanide versus placebo in the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) in
children and adolescents. As a consequence, Servier and Neurochlore have
decided, by mutual agreement, on an early termination of the two clinical
studies in progress.
" We had high hopes for bumetanide, which had shown the potential to improve the
core symptoms of children and adolescents with autism and the quality of life of
their families. We are even more disappointed that today no pharmacological
treatment exists to help these young children," explains Claude Bertrand,
Executive Vice President R&D of Servier . "We are pleased to have collaborated
with Neurochlore on the development of bumetanide in the core symptoms of
autism. This study program was carried out in an extremely rigorous manner,
according to the highest standards of quality. We would like to thank the
participating families, as well as the investigators and the centers for their
involvement in the realization of these clinical studies."
"The results of the phase 3 clinical studies are a major disappointment,"
declares Professor Yehezkel Ben-Ari, President of Neurochlore . "Neurochlore's
teams will now analyze in detail the results of the studies and potentially
explore new approaches based on artificial intelligence, which may enable us to
identify sub-populations of people suffering from Autism Spectrum Disorders, for
whom bumetanide could be effective. The heterogeneity of ASDs probably makes it
impossible to offer a sole treatment for all autistic children. We are proud of
the work accomplished by the teams who conducted these studies. We would like to
thank the children and their families who participated in the trials and for
whom the medical need remains significant."
Servier Contact: presse@servier.com
Neurochlore Contact: contact@neurochlore.fr
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609162/PR_Servier_Neurochlore__bum_tanid
e_Phase_3_Results.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609153/LOGO_SERVIER_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Sonia Marques
presse@servier.com - Tel. +33 (0)1 55 72 40 21 / + 33 (0)7 84 28 76 13
Jean-Clément Vergeau: presse@servier.com - Tel. +33 (0)1 55 72 46 16 /
+33 (0)6 79 56 75 96
Neurochlore: Pr. Yehezkel Ben-Ari
ben-ari@neurochlore.fr
declares Professor Yehezkel Ben-Ari, President of Neurochlore . "Neurochlore's
teams will now analyze in detail the results of the studies and potentially
explore new approaches based on artificial intelligence, which may enable us to
identify sub-populations of people suffering from Autism Spectrum Disorders, for
whom bumetanide could be effective. The heterogeneity of ASDs probably makes it
impossible to offer a sole treatment for all autistic children. We are proud of
the work accomplished by the teams who conducted these studies. We would like to
thank the children and their families who participated in the trials and for
whom the medical need remains significant."
