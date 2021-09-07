Servier and Neurochlore announce the main results of the two phase 3 clinical studies assessing bumetanide in the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorders in children and adolescents

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Servier and Neurochlore announce that no sign of

effectiveness was observed in their two phase 3 clinical studies assessing

bumetanide versus placebo in the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) in

children and adolescents. As a consequence, Servier and Neurochlore have

decided, by mutual agreement, on an early termination of the two clinical

studies in progress.



" We had high hopes for bumetanide, which had shown the potential to improve the

core symptoms of children and adolescents with autism and the quality of life of

their families. We are even more disappointed that today no pharmacological

treatment exists to help these young children," explains Claude Bertrand,

Executive Vice President R&D of Servier . "We are pleased to have collaborated

with Neurochlore on the development of bumetanide in the core symptoms of

autism. This study program was carried out in an extremely rigorous manner,

according to the highest standards of quality. We would like to thank the

participating families, as well as the investigators and the centers for their

involvement in the realization of these clinical studies."







declares Professor Yehezkel Ben-Ari, President of Neurochlore . "Neurochlore's

teams will now analyze in detail the results of the studies and potentially

explore new approaches based on artificial intelligence, which may enable us to

identify sub-populations of people suffering from Autism Spectrum Disorders, for

whom bumetanide could be effective. The heterogeneity of ASDs probably makes it

impossible to offer a sole treatment for all autistic children. We are proud of

the work accomplished by the teams who conducted these studies. We would like to

thank the children and their families who participated in the trials and for

whom the medical need remains significant."



