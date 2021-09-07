checkAd

Servier and Neurochlore announce the main results of the two phase 3 clinical studies assessing bumetanide in the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorders in children and adolescents

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
07.09.2021, 11:10  |  32   |   |   

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Servier and Neurochlore announce that no sign of
effectiveness was observed in their two phase 3 clinical studies assessing
bumetanide versus placebo in the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) in
children and adolescents. As a consequence, Servier and Neurochlore have
decided, by mutual agreement, on an early termination of the two clinical
studies in progress.

" We had high hopes for bumetanide, which had shown the potential to improve the
core symptoms of children and adolescents with autism and the quality of life of
their families. We are even more disappointed that today no pharmacological
treatment exists to help these young children," explains Claude Bertrand,
Executive Vice President R&D of Servier . "We are pleased to have collaborated
with Neurochlore on the development of bumetanide in the core symptoms of
autism. This study program was carried out in an extremely rigorous manner,
according to the highest standards of quality. We would like to thank the
participating families, as well as the investigators and the centers for their
involvement in the realization of these clinical studies."

"The results of the phase 3 clinical studies are a major disappointment,"
declares Professor Yehezkel Ben-Ari, President of Neurochlore . "Neurochlore's
teams will now analyze in detail the results of the studies and potentially
explore new approaches based on artificial intelligence, which may enable us to
identify sub-populations of people suffering from Autism Spectrum Disorders, for
whom bumetanide could be effective. The heterogeneity of ASDs probably makes it
impossible to offer a sole treatment for all autistic children. We are proud of
the work accomplished by the teams who conducted these studies. We would like to
thank the children and their families who participated in the trials and for
whom the medical need remains significant."

Servier Contact: presse@servier.com

Neurochlore Contact: contact@neurochlore.fr

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609162/PR_Servier_Neurochlore__bum_tanid
e_Phase_3_Results.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609153/LOGO_SERVIER_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Sonia Marques
presse@servier.com - Tel. +33 (0)1 55 72 40 21 / + 33 (0)7 84 28 76 13

Jean-Clément Vergeau: presse@servier.com - Tel. +33 (0)1 55 72 46 16 /
+33 (0)6 79 56 75 96

Neurochlore: Pr. Yehezkel Ben-Ari
ben-ari@neurochlore.fr

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158474/5013310
OTS: Servier; Neurochlore



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Servier and Neurochlore announce the main results of the two phase 3 clinical studies assessing bumetanide in the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorders in children and adolescents Servier and Neurochlore announce that no sign of effectiveness was observed in their two phase 3 clinical studies assessing bumetanide versus placebo in the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) in children and adolescents. As a consequence, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Gründerteam gewinnt mit KI-gestütztem Tool für Nagelgesundheit 100.000 Euro (FOTO)
Coronapandemie rückt Inklusionshürden wieder ins Bewusstsein
LG Oldenburg verurteilt BNP Paribas S.A. bei Autokreditvertrag
Hyundai Mobis informiert bei der Presseveranstaltung "Mobis Mobility Move" auf der IAA ...
Relevanz von Outsourcing im deutschen Finanzsektor steigt deutlich (FOTO)
Politik/Wirtschaft / In Sachsen-Anhalt droht Einstellung des Zugbetriebes von Abellio
Deutsche Umwelthilfe zur Mitteilung der Nord Stream 2 AG über die Fertigstellung der Pipeline: Fossiles Megaprojekt widerspricht Klimazielen und darf nie in Betrieb gehen
Elektromobilität und Nachhaltigkeit als oberste Maxime: Deutsche Pkw-Hersteller erhöhen auf der IAA MOBILITY die Schlagzahl / Nahezu alle Aussteller ...
New Mobility. Sustainability. Trust - So gestaltet TÜV SÜD die Mobilität von morgen ...
Titel
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Gründerteam gewinnt mit KI-gestütztem Tool für Nagelgesundheit 100.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tradelite Solutions GmbH meldet erfolgreichen Abschluss der Business Angel Runde
Vollelektrisch von Flensburg an den Gardasee: EnBW eröffnet wegweisenden Schnellladepark für das Fernverkehrsnetz (FOTO)
ALDI leistet Beitrag zur Entspannung am Markt für Schweinefleisch
Firmenkreditantrag ohne Papierkrieg: FINSATION ermöglicht Online-Antragstellung (FOTO)
Landwirtschaftszählung 2020 - Zahl der Arbeitskräfte weiterhin rückläufig
Konsumkredit-Index (Prognose für 2021/2022): Private Kreditnachfrage bleibt weiter auf stabilem Niveau (FOTO)
EANS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
Neuzulassungen bleiben auf niedrigem Niveau
Titel
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Dieselgate 2.0: OLG Nürnberg ändert Rechtsprechung zum VW-Motor EA288 / Thermofenster wird künftig ...
Internationales PwC-Netzwerk gibt Strategie-Update bekannt: PwC Deutschland stellt bis 2024 bis zu 10.000 neue Mitarbeitende ein
Quirin Privatbank AG: Halbjahresergebnis mehr als verdoppelt (FOTO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Agri Terra übernimmt Indusur
VW Abgasskandal: Schadensersatz für VW Diesel mit EA288-Motor (Euro 5)
Arvato Supply Chain Solutions forms strategic relationship with marketplace integrator ...
TUI mit erfolgreichem Neustart der Geschäftsaktivitäten / Cashflow im 3. ...
Gründerteam gewinnt mit KI-gestütztem Tool für Nagelgesundheit 100.000 Euro (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:35 UhrAccenture to Acquire King James Group, One of the Largest Independent Creative Agencies in South Africa
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12:33 UhrWirtschaft: DAX baut nach ZEW-Daten Verluste aus
Redaktion dts | Weitere Nachrichten
12:32 UhrdynaCERT auf dem Weg nach unten!
Anlegerverlag | Chartanalysen
12:31 UhrZielzone Aquila, Projekt Unga, Alaska: Heliostar berichtet über zahlreiche „Treffer“, z.B. 6,51 g/t Gold auf 3 Meter
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
12:31 UhrGold Resource Corporation Drill Results Confirm Down-Dip Extension of Switchback Vein System
Accesswire | Analysen
12:30 UhrDevisenmärkte: Wie lange hält die gute Stimmung?
SG Zertifikate | Marktberichte
Anzeige
12:30 UhrRadian Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for August 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12:30 UhrEnergous und TAGnology gründen eine Partnerschaft, um europäischen Kunden drahtlose Energieübertragungslösungen anzubieten
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12:30 UhrEnergous and TAGnology Partner to Bring Over-The-Air Wireless Power Solutions to European Customers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12:30 UhrAres Management Corporation Further Expands Net Lease Experience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten