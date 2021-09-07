checkAd

Fusion Biopsy Market Size Worth $1.11 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 11:05  |  22   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fusion biopsy market size is estimated to reach USD 1.11 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 11.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing prevalence of prostate cancer, growing demand for targeted biopsy, and the rising utilization rate of multiparametric MRI in prostate cancer care are factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The transrectal segment held the largest market share in 2019, as it is the gold standard and commonly used method of prostate fusion biopsy
  • The transperineal segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the safety, diagnostic efficiency, and ability to access the ventral prostate areas
  • The hospital segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 because of the factors such as increasing the procurement rate of MR/US targeted fusion biopsy systems in teaching hospitals
  • The diagnostics centers segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Shorter wait times, cost efficiency, and developing reimbursement paradigm are the factors expected to drive the growth of this segment
  • North America held the largest market share in the market in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period
  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period owing to factors such as growing awareness about the sensitivity and specificity of MRI/US targeted fusion biopsy systems among urologists especially in countries such as Japan, Australia, and China.

Read 100 page market research report, "Fusion Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Biopsy Route (Transrectal, Transperineal), By End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'', by Grand View Research

High sensitivity and specificity of targeted MR/Ultrasound fusion biopsy in delineating prostate lesions compared to other traditional technologies such as TRUS biopsy, PSA test, or Digital Rectal Examination is expected to contribute to the market growth. The reliability and reproducibility of the fusion biopsy system in the diagnosis of aggressive tumors is expected to make it a standard tool in prostate biopsy.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fusion Biopsy Market Size Worth $1.11 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global fusion biopsy market size is estimated to reach USD 1.11 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 11.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing prevalence of prostate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JW Therapeutics Announces NMPA Approval of Relmacabtagene Autoleucel Injection in China
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Long lasting hand sanitizer Market to Reach $21.7 Million, Globally, by 2030 at -3.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
BabyLONDON, the first Ethereum Reward Token is Pioneering change in the BSC Network with ...
Sasser Family Companies Acquires Singapore-Based Intermodal Tank Container Lessor: Falcon Lease
NENT Group and Filmlance adapt Astrid Lindgren's 'Ronja the Robber's Daughter' as major Viaplay ...
Hyundai Mobis reveals its vision, 'Mobis Mobility Move' to become a partner in the European market ...
Candid acquires PR and corporate communications agency Coopr
Titel
Endo Comments on Non-Infringement Ruling in VASOSTRICT Patent Litigation
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Saudi Arabia's Future Minerals Summit to Showcase Mining Investment Potential in ME, Central Asia, ...
JW Therapeutics Announces NMPA Approval of Relmacabtagene Autoleucel Injection in China
Vietnam & Myanmar Crawler Excavator Market - Growth Scenario Post COVID-19 | Arizton
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Erik Selin invests MNOK 104 in Zwipe through private placement
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...