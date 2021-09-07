DGAP-Adhoc Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Expectations for the best pre-tax result in a decade: Salzgitter Group raises its profit guidance again for the financial year 2021
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Following the strong first half year, the Salzgitter Group's good performance continued in the summer quarter as well. The sustained upbeat development in prices and demand is especially reflected in the excellent results of the Strip Steel and Trading business units. Furthermore, the margin situation in the section steel product segment improved, enabling the Plate / Section Steel Business Unit to achieve better results than formerly anticipated. Consequently, and provided that the market continues its stable development through to the end of the year despite the latent coronavirus crisis, we are raising our profit guidance again for the financial year 2021 and now assume a pre-tax profit of between € 600 million and € 700 million for the Salzgitter Group (previously: between € 400 million and € 600 million).
Contact:
Markus Heidler
Head of Investor Relations
Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de
