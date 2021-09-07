DGAP-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Expectations for the best pre-tax result in a decade: Salzgitter Group raises its profit guidance again for the financial year 2021



07-Sep-2021 / 11:08 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Following the strong first half year, the Salzgitter Group's good performance continued in the summer quarter as well. The sustained upbeat development in prices and demand is especially reflected in the excellent results of the Strip Steel and Trading business units. Furthermore, the margin situation in the section steel product segment improved, enabling the Plate / Section Steel Business Unit to achieve better results than formerly anticipated. Consequently, and provided that the market continues its stable development through to the end of the year despite the latent coronavirus crisis, we are raising our profit guidance again for the financial year 2021 and now assume a pre-tax profit of between € 600 million and € 700 million for the Salzgitter Group (previously: between € 400 million and € 600 million).