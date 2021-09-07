checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Expectations for the best pre-tax result in a decade: Salzgitter Group raises its profit guidance again for the financial year 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Expectations for the best pre-tax result in a decade: Salzgitter Group raises its profit guidance again for the financial year 2021

07-Sep-2021 / 11:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Following the strong first half year, the Salzgitter Group's good performance continued in the summer quarter as well. The sustained upbeat development in prices and demand is especially reflected in the excellent results of the Strip Steel and Trading business units. Furthermore, the margin situation in the section steel product segment improved, enabling the Plate / Section Steel Business Unit to achieve better results than formerly anticipated. Consequently, and provided that the market continues its stable development through to the end of the year despite the latent coronavirus crisis, we are raising our profit guidance again for the financial year 2021 and now assume a pre-tax profit of between € 600 million and € 700 million for the Salzgitter Group (previously: between € 400 million and € 600 million).

Contact:
Markus Heidler

Head of Investor Relations

Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter

Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de

Language: English
Company: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Germany
Phone: +49 5341 21-01
Fax: +49 5341 21-2727
E-mail: info@salzgitter-ag.de
Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de
ISIN: DE0006202005
WKN: 620200
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
