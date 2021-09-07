RESOLUTIONS of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” of September 6, 2021

Recalling of the Company Council members.

Pursuant to Section 270 Paragraph one and two and Section 296 Paragraph seven of the Commercial Law and the request for convocation of a meeting of shareholders and recalling of the Council members by the PJSC “Gazprom” dated June 16, 2021, to release Oliver Giese, Matthias Kohlenbach, Elena Mikhaylova, Kirill Seleznev, Vitaly Khatkov, Sergey Kuznets, Hans-Peter Floren, Nicolas Merigo Cook, Ēriks Atvars, Juris Savickis and Oleg Ivanov from their positions of Council members at the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze”.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes