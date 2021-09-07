Salzgitter Raises Pretax Profit Outlook as Good Performance Continues in Q3
(PLX AI) – Salzgitter new outlook FY pretax profit EUR 600-700 million vs EUR 400-600 million previously. Following the strong first half year, the Salzgitter says good performance continued in the summer quarter as wellThe sustained upbeat …
- (PLX AI) – Salzgitter new outlook FY pretax profit EUR 600-700 million vs EUR 400-600 million previously.
- Following the strong first half year, the Salzgitter says good performance continued in the summer quarter as well
- The sustained upbeat development in prices and demand is especially reflected in the excellent results of the Strip Steel and Trading business units, the company said
- Adds that margin situation in the section steel product segment improved, enabling the Plate / Section Steel Business Unit to achieve better results than formerly anticipated
