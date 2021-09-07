Salzgitter Raises Pretax Profit Outlook as Good Performance Continues in Q3 Autor: PLX AI | 07.09.2021, 11:10 | 9 | 0 | 0 07.09.2021, 11:10 | (PLX AI) – Salzgitter new outlook FY pretax profit EUR 600-700 million vs EUR 400-600 million previously. Following the strong first half year, the Salzgitter says good performance continued in the summer quarter as wellThe sustained upbeat … (PLX AI) – Salzgitter new outlook FY pretax profit EUR 600-700 million vs EUR 400-600 million previously. Following the strong first half year, the Salzgitter says good performance continued in the summer quarter as wellThe sustained upbeat … (PLX AI) – Salzgitter new outlook FY pretax profit EUR 600-700 million vs EUR 400-600 million previously.

Following the strong first half year, the Salzgitter says good performance continued in the summer quarter as well

The sustained upbeat development in prices and demand is especially reflected in the excellent results of the Strip Steel and Trading business units, the company said

The sustained upbeat development in prices and demand is especially reflected in the excellent results of the Strip Steel and Trading business units, the company said

Adds that margin situation in the section steel product segment improved, enabling the Plate / Section Steel Business Unit to achieve better results than formerly anticipated



