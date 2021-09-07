checkAd

Notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 § 5 Rimonne Baltic OÜ holding in Innofactor Plc

Innofactor Plc Major shareholder announcements September 7, 2021, at 12:15 Finnish time

Rimonne Baltic OÜ has informed Innofactor Plc that it has decreased below the 5% disclosure limit on shares and voting rights on September 6, 2021.

Total position of Rimonne Baltic OÜ subject to the notification:

   

% of shares and voting rights 		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments  

Total of both in % 		Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached  

4.74% 		     

37,388,225
Position of previous
notification (if applicable) 		 

 

5.01% 		     

 

 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009007637   1,771,500   4.74%
SUBTOTAL A 1,771,500 4.74%

Espoo September 7, 2021

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel: +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its approximately 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2016–2020, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 8.3%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles

  





