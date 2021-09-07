Radisson Individuals debuts in Italy with two resorts in Sicily and Piedmont

Borgo di Luce I Monasteri Golf Resort & Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals enjoys a secluded location in the countryside just minutes outside of Syracuse in southern Sicily. The sprawling historic villa has a thousand-year history and was initially built as a Benedictine monastery. Home to prestigious noble families including the Catalans and the barons of Melilli, the hotel has undergone an extensive renovation. Borgo di Luce I Monasteri Golf Resort & Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals now consists of three buildings surrounded by green citrus groves, palm trees, carob trees, and olive trees.

Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the launch of the Group’s newest brand, Radisson Individuals, in Italy with the opening of two unique resort properties in Syracuse, Sicily and Alagna Valsesia, Piedmont, in partnership with the Mira Group.





The 102 rooms all have individual ground-floor entrances for maximum privacy and comfort, overlooking the gardens, the golf course or the interior patios of the ancient monastery. The elegant décor and tasteful room furnishings range from contemporary to classic, depending on their location in the building. All rooms feature plenty of natural light, and most offer private verandas.

The resort’s own 18-hole par 71 golf course, I Monasteri Golf Club, was designed by renowned golf course architects Studio Mazzacane. Set within a citrus and fig plantation, the green expanse is the ideal place to practice the sport under the Mediterranean sun. The hotel’s Zàgara spa is named after the local fragrant flower and offers a haven of peace and silence. Stretching across 300m2, the spa’s signature amenities include a floating therapy pod, Turkish bath, salt room and jacuzzi, rain shower, sauna, a relaxation area, and five treatment rooms in addition to a fully equipped gym. The restaurant offers both indoor and al fresco dining and features local dishes inspired by the surrounding rich Sicilian heritage with seasonal ingredients from local fishermen and producers on the island, including fresh fish and modern interpretations of traditional Sicilian recipes matched with Sicilian wines. A lounge bar in the resort lobby serves drinks with stunning views of the sunset, and during the summer, the pool bar is open for cocktails and ice cream.