Increase in Number of Renewable Energy Projects Fuels Demand for Cogeneration Equipment Market, Opines TMR

- The cogeneration equipment market is expected to value US$ 42.9 Bn by 2027. Need for effectual power generation techniques is projected to help in market expansion during the forecast period.

- Stringent regulations on carbon emissions make Europe a prominent market for cogeneration equipment

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The concept of cogeneration includes simultaneous heat and electricity generation from a single fuel source, including biomass and natural gas. Gas turbine, steam turbine, reciprocating engine, and combined cycle gas turbine are some of the important technologies used in cogeneration equipment.

Analysts from Transparency Market Research (TMR) highlight that the global cogeneration equipment market would expand at a CAGR of 9.84% during the forecast period of 2019–2027. The market was valued at US$ 20.25 Bn in 2018.

Cogeneration Equipment Market: Key Findings

  • Depleting Sources of Fossil Fuels Highlight Need for Sustainable Alternatives for Energy Generation

While the global demand for energy is increasing consistently, the sources of fossil fuels are depleting. This factor is driving the need for alternate energy generation techniques such as cogeneration, thereby creating demand in the market.

  • Increased Need to Reduce Carbon Emission Drives Demand for Cogeneration Systems

While traditional systems offer 46% efficiency in power generation, the cogeneration systems deliver 77–81% efficiency. Moreover, cogeneration systems help in carbon emission reduction by up to 29% in comparison to traditional systems. As a result, there is significant growth in the adoption of these systems, which, in turn, is fueling market growth.

Cogeneration Equipment Market: Growth Boosters

  • Availability of natural gas in abundant amount and growing number of projects related to renewable energy across several parts of the globe are creating demand opportunities in the cogeneration equipment market
  • Government bodies of many countries across the globe are increasing efforts for energy conservation. In addition, the increased need to deal with climatic changes has resulted into high adoption of cogeneration, thereby creating growth avenues in the cogeneration equipment market.
  • Product adoption in medium- and small-sized companies is less due to complex technological requisites and need for high initial investments. However, these investments can open opportunities for long-term revenue generation in comparison with traditional systems utilized for electricity generation.This factor may lead to market growth.
  • Cogeneration equipment are used in commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Of these, the market witnessed high demand for use in industrial application in 2018.
  • In terms of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to maintain its leading market position during forecast period. Besides, North America is one of the key regions in the market. Increased requirement for clean and cost-effective operations and strict regulations on energy security are projected to fuel the adoption of cogeneration equipment in Canada and the U.S.

Cogeneration Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

