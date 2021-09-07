checkAd

Neurovascular Catheters Market Size Worth $4.83 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global neurovascular catheters market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.83 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures, rising prevalence of stroke and brain aneurysm, and technological advancements are driving the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • By type, embolization neurovascular catheters dominated the neurovascular catheters market in 2019 owing to the increasing prevalence of conditions, such as brain aneurysms, nose bleeding, and arteriovenous malformations
  • Based on application, the others segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising number of patients suffering from neurovascular diseases and conditions, such as carotid artery stenosis and atherosclerosis
  • Based on end-use, hospitals dominated the market in 2019 owing to factors, such as rising prevalence of acute ischemic stroke, growing awareness among the population, and increasing government funding
  • North America dominated the market with the largest share in 2019 owing to rising incidence of hemorrhagic stroke and brain aneurysm and increasing R&D investment
  • Some of the key players operating in the neurovascular catheters market are Medtronic; Stryker; phenox GmbH; Penumbra, Inc.; Integer holdings Corporation; Terumo Corporation; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; Biomerics; Acandis GmbH; and Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG.

Read 164 page market research report, "Neurovascular Catheters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Embolization Catheters, Microcatheters), By Application (Brain Aneurysm, Embolic Stroke), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'', by Grand View Research

Stroke is the most common cause of death, followed by heart and cancer diseases worldwide. For instance, according to WHO, in 2016, 15.2 million deaths of the 56.9 million deaths worldwide were due to stroke. Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) is the most common form of stroke caused due to reduced blood supply to the brain, making brain cells die. For instance, according to the U.S. CDC, 87.0% of strokes are classified as ischemic strokes, with the U.S. being the most commonly affected country.

