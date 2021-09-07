checkAd

Baader Bank increases share capital as part of scrip dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.09.2021   

DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Baader Bank increases share capital as part of scrip dividend

07.09.2021 / 11:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Baader Bank increases share capital as part of scrip dividend

As part of this year's scrip dividend, Baader Bank is increasing its share capital through partial utilisation of the new authorised capital approved by resolution of the Annual General Meeting on 1 July 2021. Implementation of the subscription rights capital increase was entered in the commercial register on 6 September 2021.

Within the process of the scrip dividend, shareholders holding a total of 67.1 % of the existing entitled share capital of the company have opted to subscribe for shares. This corresponds to a subscription of 1,056,316 shares at the subscription price of EUR 7.25 determined and announced on 27 August 2021.

The capital increase with subscription rights comprises 779,320 new shares created against non-cash contribution. The extent is measured by the difference between the number of shares subscribed by shareholders and the number of own shares of the company used in the transaction.

As a non-cash contribution for the new shares, dividend entitlements arising from the resolution on profit appropriation of the Annual General Meeting on 1 July 2021 were contributed by those shareholders who opted to subscribe for shares as part of the scrip dividend.

Following registration of the capital increase, Baader Bank now has share capital of EUR 46,688,002.00. The new shares resulting from the capital increase are expected to be issued on 9 September 2021 for trading with the existing Baader Bank shares in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange.

This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from registration. The subscription rights and Shares referred to in this document have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and will not be offered or sold in the United States.

For further information and media enquiries:

Florian E. Schopf
Managing Director
Company Spokesperson
Head of Group Strategy & Communication

T +49 89 5150 1013
M +49 160 7188826
florian.schopf@baaderbank.de

Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Strasse 4
85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany
https://www.baaderbank.de


07.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Phone: +49 89 5150 1013
Fax: +49 89 5150 1111
E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de
Internet: www.baaderbank.de
ISIN: DE0005088108
WKN: 508810
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1231723

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1231723  07.09.2021 

