DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action Baader Bank increases share capital as part of scrip dividend 07.09.2021 / 11:41 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Baader Bank increases share capital as part of scrip dividend

As part of this year's scrip dividend, Baader Bank is increasing its share capital through partial utilisation of the new authorised capital approved by resolution of the Annual General Meeting on 1 July 2021. Implementation of the subscription rights capital increase was entered in the commercial register on 6 September 2021.

Within the process of the scrip dividend, shareholders holding a total of 67.1 % of the existing entitled share capital of the company have opted to subscribe for shares. This corresponds to a subscription of 1,056,316 shares at the subscription price of EUR 7.25 determined and announced on 27 August 2021.

The capital increase with subscription rights comprises 779,320 new shares created against non-cash contribution. The extent is measured by the difference between the number of shares subscribed by shareholders and the number of own shares of the company used in the transaction.

As a non-cash contribution for the new shares, dividend entitlements arising from the resolution on profit appropriation of the Annual General Meeting on 1 July 2021 were contributed by those shareholders who opted to subscribe for shares as part of the scrip dividend.

Following registration of the capital increase, Baader Bank now has share capital of EUR 46,688,002.00. The new shares resulting from the capital increase are expected to be issued on 9 September 2021 for trading with the existing Baader Bank shares in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange.

