Caesars Entertainment and Genius Sports Strike Major NFL, Official Sports Data, and Fan Engagement Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 11:55  |  36   |   |   

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius Sports”) today announced a new strategic relationship with Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), the largest casino-entertainment company in the United States. Caesars Entertainment’s portfolio of casinos, sportsbooks and wagering entities will have access to Genius Sports’ entire official sports data content offering, including customer acquisition tools, and fan engagement solutions.

Caesars owns and operates one of the pre-eminent worldwide sports trading and betting platforms powered by data science and analytics, proprietary development, and a global team.

Genius Sports data feeds will support the Caesars trading and sportsbook platform by providing access to official NFL products, including official live sports data feeds. In addition, Genius Sports will become a programmatic advertising partner to Caesars Entertainment and supply its latest marketing technology to drive customer acquisition, engagement and retention for Caesars’ digital sportsbook and casino products.

In April 2021, Caesars Entertainment was selected as one of the NFL’s official sports betting partners. As an extension of that partnership, Caesars and Genius Sports now have entered into a deal to further Caesars’ official NFL-backed sportsbook offerings, by leveraging NFL official data, Next Gen Stats, and other offerings designed to ensure that its sportsbook users can always ‘Bet Like a Caesar’.

Alongside NFL content exclusive to Genius Sports, Caesars Entertainment will gain access to official data-powered in-play content for other top-tier US and global sports, including NASCAR, English Premier League, Argentinian and Colombian soccer, as well as Liga MX.

“True to the Caesars experience, it’s our goal to treat our sports bettors like royalty,” said Kenneth Fuchs, Head of Sports, Caesars Entertainment. “We know how exciting NFL betting is for our players and through our partnership with Genius, we can now provide bettors with the live NFL data they need to make wagers like a true Caesar. We look forward to improving our NFL sportsbook offerings through this partnership by giving customers a more engaging and exciting way to play.”

“Acquiring and retaining fans now requires a broader suite of innovative and interactive engagement tools than ever before. We are thrilled that Caesars Entertainment has recognized our investment in official sports data as it fuels the next generation of fan experiences,” said Mark Locke, CEO at Genius Sports. “Our range of live sport, in-game betting products and media services will support Caesars’ acceleration of its U.S. market growth, through exciting new brand, acquisition and monetization opportunities.”

