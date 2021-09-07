checkAd

Matador Resources Company Announces Upgrades to Corporate Credit Rating and Senior Unsecured Notes

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) today announced recent upgrades by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) to the Company’s corporate credit rating and senior unsecured notes.

On September 1, 2021, Moody’s upgraded Matador’s Corporate Family Rating (CFR) from B2 to B1 and upgraded Matador’s senior unsecured notes from B3 to B2. Moody’s also upgraded Matador’s Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating from SGL-3 to SGL-2 to reflect good liquidity. In its September 1, 2021 press release, Moody’s noted, “The upgrade reflects Matador’s improved cost structure and enhanced free cash flow generation capabilities that should facilitate further deleveraging and volume growth through 2022 in a supportive oil price environment.”

Joseph Wm. Foran, Matador’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are very pleased with Moody’s upgrades to our corporate family rating and senior unsecured notes, which reflect our ongoing commitment to repaying debt and strengthening our balance sheet. This upgrade also reflects our strong operational execution. We expect to make additional progress on repaying debt during the third quarter of 2021 and look forward to sharing those results and our operational progress as part of our third quarter earnings release in late October.”

About Matador Resources Company

Matador is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Its current operations are focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. Matador also operates in the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. Additionally, Matador conducts midstream operations, primarily through its midstream joint venture, San Mateo, in support of its exploration, development and production operations and provides natural gas processing, oil transportation services, natural gas, oil and produced water gathering services and produced water disposal services to third parties.

