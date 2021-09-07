checkAd

Jaguar Announces Positive Metallurgical Testwork at High-Grade Faina Deposit Progresses Conceptual Mine Study and Plan

Autor: Accesswire
07.09.2021, 12:00  |  37   |   |   

Metallurgical Testwork achieves > 85% gold recovery via a combination of gravity concentration followed by flotation of gravity tails.Faina Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources total 261,000 t at a grade of 6.87 g/t Au, containing 58,000 oz …

  • Metallurgical Testwork achieves > 85% gold recovery via a combination of gravity concentration followed by flotation of gravity tails.
  • Faina Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources total 261,000 t at a grade of 6.87 g/t Au, containing 58,000 oz Au.
  • Faina Inferred Mineral Resources total 1.5 million tonnes (Mt) at a grade of 7.26 g/t Au, containing 360,000 oz Au.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) is pleased to announce that it is progressing conceptual mining studies and plans to advance its high-grade Faina mineral resource following positive metallurgical testwork results. The Faina project is located 500m northwest on strike from its operating Turmalina Gold Mine and Mill Complex, in Minas Gerais, Brasil.

Faina measured and indicated mineral resources ("MRMR") as of December 31, 2019 (refer to press release dated 20th April, 2020), totalled 261,000 tonnes at a grade of 6.87 g/t Au, containing 58,000 oz Au And Inferred Mineral Resources totalled 1.5 million tonnes (Mt) at a grade of 7.26 g/t oz Au, containing 360,000 oz Au*.

* 1. Mineral Resources were estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.8 g/t Au. 2. Mineral Resources are estimated using a long-term gold price of US$1,400/oz. Au. 3. Mineral Resources are estimated using an average long-term foreign exchange rate of R$2.5: US$1. 4. No Mineral Reserves currently exist for Faina.

The shallow oxide portion of the Faina deposit was previously mined via an open pit from 1992 to 1993 and processed by heap leaching, but due to the refractory nature of the sulphide mineralization beneath the oxides, this portion of the mineralization remains to be exploited. The Faina mineral resource remains open with exploration potential along strike and extending to depth.

Results from recently completed preliminary metallurgical testwork on Faina sulphide samples selected from several large - diameter (PQ) diamond drill holes demonstrated that metallurgical recoveries > 85% are reported from a combination of gravity concentration followed by flotation of gravity tails.

The above results will inform conceptual mine studies and plans supported by modern advances in metallurgical processes for extraction of gold from refractory ores. Importantly, the studies will incorporate the viability of adding to the production profile and life of the nearby Turmalina Mine by accessing the deposit north-west from currently active mining areas and the utilization of available additional crushing and milling capacity.

Seite 1 von 5
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jaguar Announces Positive Metallurgical Testwork at High-Grade Faina Deposit Progresses Conceptual Mine Study and Plan Metallurgical Testwork achieves > 85% gold recovery via a combination of gravity concentration followed by flotation of gravity tails.Faina Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources total 261,000 t at a grade of 6.87 g/t Au, containing 58,000 oz …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Exercise of Options
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement Offering of Up To 15,000,000 Common Shares for Gross ...
iZafe Group Invites Shareholders and Others to a Q&A Session Following the Publication of the ...
Trilogy International Partners Issues Common Stock in Redemption of Subsidiary's Class C Units
A2Z Smart Technologies Confirms Results of Previous Shareholders' Meeting
Dosell Consumer Ready for Broad Launch after Successful Pilot Project
Gratomic Provides Update on Pre-Feasibility Study, Independent Lab Results, and the Aukam Vein ...
SPI Energy Launches Amazon Store for its Expanding Solar4America Branded Product Portfolio
SolGold PLC Announces Rationalisation of Regional Exploration Portfolio
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt: Strong Business Performance in First Half of 2021 and Booming International ...
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Petroteq Receives Confirmation of Proof of Funds From Bidder
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:00 UhrMawson Names Ivan Fairhall as New Chief Executive Officer
Accesswire | Analysen
11:00 UhrAzincourt Energy Completes Radiometric Survey – Updates Plans for the East Preston Uranium Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
10:41 Uhrgoldinvest.de: Matador Mining: Schon Testbohrungen liefern hohe Goldgehalte!
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
10:02 UhrMillionär mit 40: 5 Aktienideen, mit denen man dieses Ziel erreichen kann
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
09:42 UhrVideoausblick: Inflation und Stimulus: Gebt dem Affen Zucker!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
09:05 UhrFalcon Gold Receives DTC Eligibility
Accesswire | Analysen
08:05 UhrTagesausblick-Livestream: Worauf Anleger bei China-Aktien warten
CMC TV | Kommentare
08:00 UhrCaledonia Mining Corporation Plc:  Notification by Significant Shareholder
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
08:00 UhrYamana Gold Reports Positive Exploration Results at Its Producing Mines; New Zones and Targets Identified at All Operations With the Potential to Significantly Expand the Mineral Resource Base and Increase Mine Life; East Gouldie Results Highlight Continu
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
05:07 UhrHier ist noch viel MEHR drin: Sehr günstige Geologie deutet riesiges Ressourcen-Potenzial an!
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
Anzeige