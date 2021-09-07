Jaguar Announces Positive Metallurgical Testwork at High-Grade Faina Deposit Progresses Conceptual Mine Study and Plan

Metallurgical Testwork achieves > 85% gold recovery via a combination of gravity concentration followed by flotation of gravity tails.Faina Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources total 261,000 t at a grade of 6.87 g/t Au, containing 58,000 oz …

Faina measured and indicated mineral resources ("MRMR") as of December 31, 2019 (refer to press release dated 20 th April, 2020), totalled 261,000 tonnes at a grade of 6.87 g/t Au, containing 58,000 oz Au And Inferred Mineral Resources totalled 1.5 million tonnes (Mt) at a grade of 7.26 g/t oz Au, containing 360,000 oz Au*.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) is pleased to announce that it is progressing conceptual mining studies and plans to advance its high-grade Faina mineral resource following positive metallurgical testwork results. The Faina project is located 500m northwest on strike from its operating Turmalina Gold Mine and Mill Complex, in Minas Gerais, Brasil.

* 1. Mineral Resources were estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.8 g/t Au. 2. Mineral Resources are estimated using a long-term gold price of US$1,400/oz. Au. 3. Mineral Resources are estimated using an average long-term foreign exchange rate of R$2.5: US$1. 4. No Mineral Reserves currently exist for Faina.

The shallow oxide portion of the Faina deposit was previously mined via an open pit from 1992 to 1993 and processed by heap leaching, but due to the refractory nature of the sulphide mineralization beneath the oxides, this portion of the mineralization remains to be exploited. The Faina mineral resource remains open with exploration potential along strike and extending to depth.

Results from recently completed preliminary metallurgical testwork on Faina sulphide samples selected from several large - diameter (PQ) diamond drill holes demonstrated that metallurgical recoveries > 85% are reported from a combination of gravity concentration followed by flotation of gravity tails.

The above results will inform conceptual mine studies and plans supported by modern advances in metallurgical processes for extraction of gold from refractory ores. Importantly, the studies will incorporate the viability of adding to the production profile and life of the nearby Turmalina Mine by accessing the deposit north-west from currently active mining areas and the utilization of available additional crushing and milling capacity.