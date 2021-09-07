Mawson Names Ivan Fairhall as New Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ivan Fairhall as the Company's Chief Executive Officer …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ivan Fairhall as the Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective immediately. Mr. Michael Hudson, who has served as the Company's CEO since March 2004, will continue to serve as a director and the Company's Executive Chairman.

Ivan Fairhall, an engineer and mine finance professional has been appointed as Mawson's CEO;

Michael Hudson, who has served as the Company's founding CEO since March 2004, will continue to serve as a director and as the Company's Executive Chairman;

Increasing the skill base of company is reflective of the transition of Mawson's Finnish assets from exploration to pre-development;

The Company also announces the commencement of an internal corporate strategic review to identify, examine and consider opportunities related to its Australian assets in order to enhance shareholder value.

The appointment of Mr. Fairhall reflects the need for the Company to add additional mine development expertise, as its projects in Finland transition from advanced exploration to pre-development. Mr. Fairhall brings substantial operating, finance and capital markets experience to the role. The Board of Mawson would like to thank Mr. Hudson for his exceptional service as CEO since co-founding the Company in 2004, and look forward to his on-going leadership as Executive Chairman.

Mr. Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman, states: " We are delighted to have Ivan join Mawson's team. I have worked with Ivan at various points over the last 10 years and know he is very well placed to lead Mawson as the Company pivots towards the dual focus of resource expansion and pre-development in Finland. At the same time, we will soon outline the opportunities that exist for our Australian exploration assets via our strategic review. I truly look forward to working closely with Ivan as we embark on the next stage of the Company's growth."

Mr. Fairhall, CEO, states: "I'm very pleased to be joining Mawson and leading the company through its most exciting stage yet. Rajapalot is growing rapidly with gold contained in resources up over 47% and grades up 19% in less than 12 months, and I believe Mawson has only just scratched the surface of what is clearly emerging as a gold camp of scale. Notwithstanding this huge growth potential, with over 1m oz AuEq now in resources, Rajapalot is now of a scale that justifies necessary work to chart its course to be a mine. I look forward to working with the board and management to unpack the multiple value opportunities for our shareholders."