Gold Resource Corporation's Don David Gold Mine Begins Process of Ramping up Activities, Update's 2021 Guidance
DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company", "We", "Our" or "GRC") considers the health and safety of its workers and host communities a fundamental priority of the Company's operations. We have started to bring employees back to the mine site over the past several days, each of whom were required to quarantine for three days and then tested for COVID-19. Of the 332 brought back, 329 tested negative for COVID-19 and were allowed to access the operations. We are cautiously optimistic that the advice we are following from our medical staff and an epidemiologist, to reduce the movement of people coming to the mine site from the local communities and the region, is meeting our goals of minimizing the further spread of infection amongst our workforce and the local communities and lessening the extreme strain on our accommodations.
Alberto Reyes, Chief Operating Officer, "Our operations team has risen to the challenge of trying to keep everyone healthy and safe during the pandemic. Our employees and contractors have taken to the isolation process well and our medical staff note that they are content with our progress to date."
Employees and contractors will be staying in the camp for periods longer than the usual rotation to create a bubble. Testing frequency has increased with stricter procedures governing operational activities. We are commencing the processes to restart production from the mine, build up a run-of-mine stockpile, restart the processing plant and return to 2021 budgeted throughput rates of 1,500 tonnes per day in the next several weeks.
Ground support challenges in the first half of 2021 coupled with the temporary ramp down during late August and early September will affect our overall production results; accordingly, we are providing an update to our 2021 annual guidance:
|Measure
|Original 2021 Guidance
|Updated 2021 Guidance
|Payable Production
|
19,500 to 21,500 Gold Ounces
1,700,000 to 1,800,000 Silver Oz
|
21,000 to 23,000 Gold Ounces
1,100,000 to 1,300,000 Silver Oz
|Cash Cost(1) after Co-product Credits(2) per AuEq ounces
|$210 to $225
|
$250 - $290
|
